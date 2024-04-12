Veteran star Kamal Sadanah, known for films like Bekhudi, Baali Umar Ko Salaam, and Angaara, is opening up about his traumatic past. He went through an unimaginable phase when his father killed his mother and sister. If that’s not enough, he was also shot but somehow managed to survive. Scroll below for all the details.

The unfortunate incident took place on his birthday. Kamal’s father, Brij Sadanah, was under the influence of alcohol when he killed his sister Namrata and mother Sayeeda Khan. He even killed himself after the brutal killing of his family members.

In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Kamal Sadanah recalled, “It is traumatic. To see your family being killed in front of your eyes is…I was also shot. I had a bullet go from one side of neck and come out from the other side. I have survived there. And there is no reason. There is no logical reason for me to survive. It’s almost as (if) the bullet dodged every nerve and came out from the other side. And I survived without any problems. No physical problems.”

Kamal Sadanah had no idea that he was shot. He had to carry his bleeding mother and sister to the hospital when he was informed by the police that he had suffered injuries as well. The hospital bed did not have enough space, and the Pippa actor was advised to go to another hospital. But he was only busy worrying about his family members, including what his father was upto.

“I had to undergo a surgery which was basically they had to clean up the wound. It was my birthday that day. They gave me anaesthesia and they, of course, cleaned the wound. Jab aankh khuli toh [When my eyes opened] I was taken home and I had my whole family lying as a body in front of my eyes,” Kamal added.

Kamal Sadanah was born on October 21. But does he ever celebrate his birthday? The actor says it took him a really long time, but he has finally started celebrating with his family.

Many would be shocked to hear that Kamal still stays in the same house when the unfortunate tragedy took place. He adds, “I am not the only person who has seen tragedy. There are a lot of people in the world who have seen tragedy in different kinds, different formats. But you got to move on. You can’t live with hatred in your heart and you can’t have all the issues there. Otherwise you will be stuck.”

More power to Kamal Sadanah!

