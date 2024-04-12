Sunny Leone has been happily married to American actor, producer, and entrepreneur Daniel Weber. They’re blessed with three children—an adopted girl and two boys. But did you know the Splitsvilla X5 host was almost married to a man who cheated on her two months before their big day? Scroll below for all the details!

Leone is no less than a cupid in today’s world. She has been hosting Splitsvilla since its ninth season. Earlier, Rannvijay Singh accompanied her for the hosting duties, but there have been replacements in the recent seasons, including Arjun Bijlani and Tanuj Virwani.

Sunny Leone reveals details about her past relationship

During a recent episode of Splitsvilla X5, Sunny was seen consoling a sobbing contestant, Dewangini. Leone revealed she was engaged before her marriage to Daniel Weber. But her ex-fiance was cheating on her. The Ragini MMS 2 actress knew something was off right from the word go.

Sunny Leone shared, “I also was engaged once, before I met my husband. I just had this gut feeling that something was wrong. And there was something very wrong, he was cheating on me. I just asked something like, ‘Do you even love me anymore’? And he was like, ‘No, I don’t love you anymore’.”

She continued, “This was two months before our f****** wedding. A destination wedding in Hawaii, the dress was picked, everything was done, paid money all of it. And it was like the worst feeling ever. So I can understand how you feel.”

Sunny Leone calls her husband Daniel Weber an “angel”

The Splitsvilla diva then encouraged the contestant. Sunny Leone looked at the positive side of the incident. She pointed out how it led to her meeting the love of her life. The beauty also called her husband, Daniel Weber, an “angel.”

Sunny added that her husband was there for her through thick and then. She lost both her parents, and it was Daniel who supported her during the tough time.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood updates!

Must Read: Nora Fatehi Exposes The Dark Side Of Bollywood: “People Use Wives/ Husbands For Networking, Money…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News