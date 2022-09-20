Apart from all the fame, the film industry has its dark side. Earlier, actors used to remain tight-lipped about their experiences. Thankfully, they have been vocal lately and Ragini MMS 2 fame Sandhya Mridul is among those actors. She recently opened up about going through body-shaming for not having proper b**bs. Keep reading to know more!

Sandhya is known for her films like Page 3, Ragini MMS 2 and Honeymoon Travels Pvt. Ltd. Her choices have been slightly off-beat when it comes to films. Now, she has come out with her confessions of not getting roles due to her b**bs as some filmmakers felt her ‘asset’ wasn’t as per the standard.

Talking to Hindustan Times, Sandhya Mridul said, “Someone told me ‘Aapke toh b**bs hi nahi hai, sorry’. Mujhe bola gaya hai! For one film, they said, ‘We love you but we need you to have big b**bs for the character’. I told them to go ahead and pad me.” She even revealed that one filmmaker asked her to get b**b job done.

Sandhya Mridul further revealed that for Page 3 and Ragini MMS 2, she wore breast pads. “For Page 3 I wore (breast) pads. For some scenes I did it. Here, I said it. There are characters like in Ragini MMS where I only suggested she should wear pads because that is the character. But you cannot tell me to get a b**b job. For Ragini MMS it completely made sense to me,” she quoted.

Sandhya Mridul even confessed that she had to hear some nasty things like “Aap bahar chalne ko tyaar nahi ho”, “chalo beer pila do” and losing work as she refused to indulge in any such dirty tactics.

