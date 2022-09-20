Emraan Hashmi is one of the most versatile actors in Bollywood. Even though he has been missing from the big screens for a long time, the actor is returning with back-to-back projects. Among the multiple projects currently, the Murder actor is busy shooting Ground Zero in Jammu and Kashmir.

Well, amidst all, reports were rife that Emraan has been injured in Kashmir while filming Ground Zero due to stone pelting. As per a report stated in Bollywoodlife, it also claimed that an FIR has been lodged too. Scroll below to read the truth of the incident.

Rumours were abuzz that the people had stone pelted at Emraan Hashmi and he was injured by that. An FIR was lodged in Pahalgam police station about the same. The actor was shooting in Srinagar and Pahalgam. However, these reports have been turned to be false and in the turn of events, Emraan Hashmi is doing well and fine.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Emraan Hashmi announced that the incident is incorrect and tweeted, “The people of Kashmir have been very warm and welcoming, it has been an absolute joy shooting in Srinagar and Pahalgam. The news of me being injured in a stone pelting incident is inaccurate.”

The people of Kashmir have been very warm and welcoming, it has been an absolute joy shooting in Srinagar and Pahalgam. The news of me being injured in a stone pelting incident is inaccurate . — Emraan Hashmi (@emraanhashmi) September 20, 2022

Well, surely now Emraan Hashmi fans can now take a long breath as the actor is all well.

Tejas Deoskar’s directorial, Ground Zero apart from Emraan Hashmi also stars Sai Tamhankar and Zoya Hussain. On the work front, the Raaz 2 actor has Tiger 3 and Selfiee in his pipeline.

