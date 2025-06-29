Coolie, starring Rajinikanth, is the most anticipated Tamil film of 2025. The buzz is already at its peak, and the film has the potential to rewrite history. It will clash with Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR’s War 2 on August 14, but still, it has enough space to make blockbuster earnings. Amid this, there have been some reports about the film’s overseas distribution rights, which suggest a historic deal for Kollywood. It is further learned that to be a successful affair, the biggie must make record-breaking earnings at the overseas box office.

The biggest attraction of the upcoming Kollywood action thriller is the combination of Lokesh Kanagaraj and Rajinikanth. Lokesh is known for presenting his heroes like true superstars and giving them well-written characters. So, everyone is excited to see how he presents Thalaiva on the big screen. Additionally, the film also features some exciting cameo appearances.

Solid buzz in the overseas market

Coolie is a hot property in the trade circle, and considering Rajinikanth’s immense international appeal, the film has reportedly bagged a record-breaking distribution deal. While the exact amount is not known, it is said to be between 80 and 90 crores. Against such a big deal, the magnum opus must do historic business at the overseas box office to become a successful affair for the distributor.

Thalapathy Vijay is the numero uno internationally!

Thalapathy Vijay is currently at the top in the overseas market, as he delivered the highest-grossing Kollywood film. His Leo, which was also directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, made history by becoming the first Tamil film to earn 200 crores internationally and ended its run at 204.1 crore gross.

Can Rajinikanth’s Coolie beat Vijay’s Leo at the overseas box office?

Now, to emerge successful, Coolie must beat Leo’s mammoth lifetime collection at the overseas box office. In this way, it will also create history by becoming the highest-grossing Kollywood film in the overseas market. The task is difficult but not impossible. For those who don’t know, Rajini’s Jailer did a staggering business of 197.9 crore gross internationally, so beating Thalapathy Vijay isn’t impossible for him.

The biggest hurdle is a high-voltage clash with War 2, which will dent the screen count of Coolie. Still, it can potentially do record-breaking business with good word-of-mouth and crazy hype.

