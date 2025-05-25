Coolie, starring Rajinikanth in the lead role, is one of the most anticipated Indian films currently. Made on a grand scale, the magnum opus has the potential to break several existing Kollywood records. However, with a high-voltage clash getting confirmed, it might not be able to reach its true potential, at least during the initial days. In such a situation, will it beat Thalapathy Vijay’s opening day record at the Indian box office? Let’s discuss it below!

Director Lokesh Kanagaraj is now a brand in the Tamil film industry, and his popularity has also crossed language barriers. The collaboration of such a new-age, exciting filmmaker with Thalaiva was always going to be a treat for cinephiles. Now that the duo is ready to entertain the audience with an epic action thriller in August, the hype is at its peak.

Thalapathy Vijay’s Leo holds the biggest Kollywood opening!

As officially announced, Coolie is scheduled to release on August 14, 2025. In a solo release, the film could have bagged the biggest opening ever for a Tamil film, but now, things look a bit tough. For those who aren’t aware, Thalapathy Vijay’s Leo holds the record of the biggest Kollywood opening at the Indian box office with its massive day 1 collection of 60 crore+.

Released in 2023, Leo marked the reunion of Lokesh Kanagaraj and Thalapathy Vijay after Master. With crazy hype on the ground, the film clocked a superb 66 crore net at the Indian box office on day 1. In a solo release, Coolie had a chance to surpass it with strong support from the Tamil and Telugu versions, but now, it looks difficult.

War 2 to restrict Rajinikanth’s Coolie from bagging the opening day record?

On the eve of the Independence Day, Coolie will lock horns with War 2. It’s no brainer that War 2 will dominate the Rajinikanth starrer in the Telugu market by miles, thanks to Jr NTR’s presence. Even in the Hindi market, Rajini’s magnum opus will get cornered easily by YRF’s actioner. So, the dream of beating Leo and registering the biggest Kollywood opening will likely get crushed.

