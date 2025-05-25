The Telugu crime thriller Eleven was released at the box office on May 16, 2025. Despite a low buzz, the film is managing to perform decently at the box office. Here is taking a look at the box office collection of the film on its 9th day.

Eleven Box Office Collection Day 9

On its 9th day, the Naveen Chandra starrer earned 37 lakhs when it came to its day-wise collection. This was a growth of 60% since the movie amassed 23 lakhs on its previous day. The total India net collection of the movie comes to 2.44 crore.

The film now inches towards 3 crores but needs a more positive word of mouth to see a growth in the collection. It is also facing a tough competition from the recently released South movies especially Nani’s HIT 3. It will be interesting to see whether the movie manages to see an upward graph in the collection on its second week.

Day-Wise Breakdown Box Office Collection Of Eleven

Day 1: 25 lakh

Day 2: 32 lakh

Day 3: 40 lakh

Day 4: 21 lakh

Day 5: 22 lakh

Day 6: 22 lakh

Day 7: 22 lakh

Day 8: 23 lakh

Day 9: 37 lakh

Total: 2.44 crore

Eleven Yet To Recover Its Entire Budget

Eleven is reportedly mounted at a budget of 4 crore. With its current India net collection of 2.44 crore, it has managed to cover around 61% of its budget. It will be interesting to see whether the film manages to cover its entire budget in the coming days.

About The Film

Talking about the film, Eleven has been directed by Lokkesh Ajls. Apart from Naveen Chandra, the film also stars Reyaa Hari, Shashank and Abhirami in the lead roles. The music has been composed by B Imman.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: DD Next Level Box Office Day 9: Landslide Crash, Gearing Up For 67% Lower 2nd Weekend Than DD Returns!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News