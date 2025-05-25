Santhanam’s horror comedy DD Next Level has crashed at the box office as soon as it finished its first week. It was anyway lagging behind its predecessor DD Returns and in 9 days, the Tamil horror comedy stands at a total of 15.41 crore. However, the upcoming days for the film seems a tough battle!
Santhanam Faces Maaman’s Wrath
Santhanam’s horror comedy, which is the fourth installment of the Dhilluku Dhuddu (DD) series, is facing direct competition with Soori’s action drama Maaman, which released in the theaters on the same day and has been performing well at the box office! Maaman, in 9 days, has crossed the 20 crore mark!
DD Next Level Box Office Day 9
On the 9th day, Saturday, May 24, DD Next Level earned only 78 lakh at the box office, a minimal jump of 4 lakh from the previous day, which brought 74 lakh at the box office. In two days, the film stands at a total of 1.52 crore. It might close the second week around 2.2 – 2.5 crore with Sunday’s earnings!
Check out the day-wise collection of the horror comedy at the Tamil box office. (India net collection)
- Day 1: 3 crore
- Day 2: 3.1 crore
- Day 3: 3.2 crore
- Day 4: 1.4 crore
- Day 5: 1.25 crore
- Day 6: 1.02 crore
- Day 7: 92 lakh
- Day 8: 74 lakh
- Day 9: 78 lakh
Total: 15.41 crore
DD Next Level VS DD Returns
DD Returns in its second weekend was roaring at the box office with a collection of 7.75 crore. It earned 1.7 crore on second Friday followed by 3 crore and 3.1 crore on second Saturday and second Sunday! DD Next Level is lagging by at least 67% at the moment and it is not a good sign for the film!
How Much Does DD Next Level Need to Earn For Success?
The film is mounted on a budget of 20 crore and it still needs 4.59 crore to earn at the box office to recover its entire budget and enter the profit-making zone!
Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.
