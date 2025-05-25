Santhanam’s horror comedy DD Next Level has crashed at the box office as soon as it finished its first week. It was anyway lagging behind its predecessor DD Returns and in 9 days, the Tamil horror comedy stands at a total of 15.41 crore. However, the upcoming days for the film seems a tough battle!

Santhanam Faces Maaman’s Wrath

Santhanam’s horror comedy, which is the fourth installment of the Dhilluku Dhuddu (DD) series, is facing direct competition with Soori’s action drama Maaman, which released in the theaters on the same day and has been performing well at the box office! Maaman, in 9 days, has crossed the 20 crore mark!

DD Next Level Box Office Day 9

On the 9th day, Saturday, May 24, DD Next Level earned only 78 lakh at the box office, a minimal jump of 4 lakh from the previous day, which brought 74 lakh at the box office. In two days, the film stands at a total of 1.52 crore. It might close the second week around 2.2 – 2.5 crore with Sunday’s earnings!