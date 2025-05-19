Horror comedy DD Next Level is having a great run at the box office and it stands at a total net collection of 9.3 crore in India. It would end the first week at 15 crore total if it passes the Monday test without any significant drop.

Budget & Profit

Mounted on a reported budget of 20 crore, Santhanam’s film has recovered 46.5% of its entire budget in three days already. However, the film still needs to earn 10.7 crore at the box office to recover its entire budget and enter the profit-making zone.

DD Next Level Box Office Day 3

On the third day, Sunday, May 18, DD Next Level earned 3.2 crore, which was a minimal jump from the previous day which brought 3.1 crore at the box office. The film maintained its pace at the box office bringing a good first weekend.

Check out the day-by-day breakdown of the action drama at the box office.

Day 1: 3 crore

Day 2: 3.1 crore

Day 3: 3.2 crore

Total: 9.3 crore

DD Next Level Worldwide Box Office

In three days, the film has earned 12.24 crore worldwide. The three parts of the franchise have been hit, and it would be interesting to see if the fourth part follows the same route.

How Much Does It Need To Earn To Become A Hit?

In order to claim a hit verdict at the box office, Devil’s Double Next Level needs to earn a total of 40 crore at the box office to secure a hit verdict and 60 crore to become a super hit at the box office!

