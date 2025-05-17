The Santhanam starrer Tamil horror-comedy film Devil’s Double Next Level was released into the theatres on May 16, 2025. Despite a moderate buzz, the film witnessed a decent opening. Let us take a look at the box office performance of the movie on its first day.

Devil’s Double Next Level Box Office Collection Day 1

According to the early estimates in Sacnilk, the film earned 2.85 crores* on its opening day. This was quite a good start. The film seems to have been getting a positive word of mouth which has reflected on the collections.

However, now all eyes are on the momentum of the film on its second day. It is very important that the film maintains a consistency in this positive word of mouth to not witness a fall in the collections. Even though the reviews from the critics have not been that favorable, Devil’s Double Next Level has managed to pull a decent crowd into the theatres on the first day.

Not only this but Devil’s Double Next Level has also enjoyed a 64% better opening than Santhanam’s previous theatrical outing. For the unversed, Santhanam’s last release was the 2024 action-comedy, Inga Naan Thaan Kingu. The film opened to 1 crore at the box office and was overall, not a very successful affair at the box office.

As a result, Devil’s Double Next Level has delivered a better performance when it comes to the opening. However, the second day and the first week are crucial. The film will face the biggest competition in the M Sasikumar starrer Tourist Family.

About The Film

Talking about Devil’s Double Next Level, the film has been directed by S Prem Anand. Apart from Santhanam, it also stars Geethika Tiwary, Selvaraghavan and Gautham Vasudev Menon in the lead roles.

