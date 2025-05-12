Tourist Family, starring M Sasikumar and Simran, ended its second weekend on a rocking note. After a good start, the film displayed its true potential in the last three days, scoring much higher than the opening weekend. In the meantime, it has emerged as a clean hit at the Indian box office, earning impressive returns of over 100%. What makes it more amazing is that the film had a mighty competitor like Retro standing before it. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 11!

Registers a fantastic second weekend!

The Kollywood comedy drama was theatrically released on May 1, alongside Suriya‘s Retro. It opened to highly positive reviews, and even word-of-mouth has been favorable. Backed by strong content, it had a good extended opening weekend of 10.15 crores. In the entire 8-day extended opening week, it minted 20 crores.

With strong word-of-mouth, Tourist Family witnessed a big surge in shows in the second week, especially in Tamil Nadu. The result was clearly seen, with 3.25 crores coming in on the second Friday. It was followed by 5.25 crores on Saturday. On Sunday, it posted the highest single-day collection by earning 6.13 crores. So, over the second weekend, the film earned an impressive 14.63 crores, a rocking growth of 44.13% compared to the first weekend’s 10.15 crores.

Overall, Tourist Family earned an estimated 34.63 crore net at the Indian box office in 11 days, as per Sacnilk. Including taxes, it stands at 40.86 crore gross.

Tourist Family is a hit!

Reportedly, Tourist Family is made on a budget of just 16 crores. Against this cost, the film has earned 34.63 crores, which equals an ROI (return on investment) of 18.63 crores. Calculated further, the family entertainer is enjoying 116.43% returns. So, as per Koimoi’s parameters, it’s a clean hit at the Indian box office.

To become a super-hit, the film needs to earn 40 crore net, and it’ll reach that goal in the next few days.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories & updates!

Must Read: HIT 3 Box Office Collection Day 11: Nani’s Action Thriller Is A Success, Recovers Its 65 Crore+ Budget!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News