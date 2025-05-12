HIT: The Third Case, aka HIT 3, managed to attract its share of audiences amid the new arrivals like #Single and Subham. After a good opening week, the film was expected to do well during the second weekend, but it didn’t happen. It made fair earnings, which were enough to take it through the finishing line. Yes, the biggie has recovered its entire budget and emerged as a clean success at the Indian box office. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 11!

Crosses 70 crores in 11 days

The Tollywood action thriller, released on May 1, opened to mixed reviews from critics. Still, it did well by earning 63.50 crores during the 8-day extended opening week. It started the second weekend by displaying a slight growth, earning 2.75 crores on the second Friday. On Saturday, it earned 3 crores. Yesterday, on Sunday, it earned an estimated 2.63 crores.

Overall, HIT 3 earned an estimated 72.03 crore net at the Indian box office in 11 days. From here, the film will cover some distance, but entering the 100 crore club looks impossible now.

HIT 3 is a success!

Reportedly, HIT 3 is made on a budget of 70 crores. Against this cost, it has already recovered the entire cost and earned an ROI (return on investment) of 2.03 crores. Calculated further, the film has made 2.9% returns. As per Koimoi’s parameters, it has secured a plus verdict at the Indian box office.

Soon to surpass Dasara globally!

In India, HIT 3 has made a gross collection of 84.99 crores. Overseas, it has earned 24.10 crore gross so far. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the 11-day worldwide box office collection stands at 109.09 crore gross. In the next few days, it will cross Dasara‘s 118.67 crores to become Nani’s highest-grossing film of all time.

Worldwide collection breakdown:

India net – 72.03 crores

India gross – 84.99 crores

Overseas gross – 24.10 crores

Worldwide gross – 109.09 crores

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

