Sinners completes its fourth three-day weekend on a high note, staying at #2 in the domestic box office chart. Ryan Coogler’s film starring Michael B Jordan alongside a stellar cast has surpassed It Chapter Two as one of the top 5 highest-grossing horror movies of all time at the box office in North America. It is only $10 million less than the second-weekend gross of the MCU biggie, Thunderbolts*. Keep scrolling for the deets.

It Chapter Two was released in 2019 and was the sequel to It. The film was directed by Andy Muschietti and starred James McAvoy, Jessica Chastain, Bill Hader, Isaiah Mustafa, Jay Ryan, James Ransone, Andy Bean, and Bill Skarsgard. It opened with an excellent collection of $91.06 million on its opening weekend. However, it failed to live up to the box office success of its predecessor. The horror movie was made on a budget of $79 million and collected $473.12 million worldwide.

Based on Luiz Fernando‘s report, Ryan Coogler directed the original horror movie, which collected an impressive $21.1 million on its 4th three-day weekend. It has witnessed a drop of -36.6% only from last weekend and is stationed at the #2 spot in the domestic box office chart. Sinners has added 155 theatres this weekend. It has registered the 2nd biggest 4th weekend for R-rated films ever, surpassing Oppenheimer‘s $18.8 million and Joker’s $19.2 million, and is only under Deadpool and Wolverine’s $30 million.

Among April releases of all time, Sinners collected the 5th biggest 4th weekend, staying behind A Minecraft Movie‘s $22.7 million. The original horror movie hit the $214.4 million cume in North America and is just the 6th horror movie in history to cross the $200 million mark. Therefore, the film has surpassed It Chapter Two’s $211.5 million domestic cume to become North America’s 5th highest-grossing horror movie. It will beat The Exorcist’s $233 million run soon as the 4th highest-grossing horror movie of all time domestically.

Ryan Coogler’s film is expected to earn between $250 million and $280 million at the US box office. Allied to the $68.9 million overseas cume, the worldwide collection has hit the $283.33 million cume and will soon cross the $300 million milestone. Sinners was released in the theatres on April 18.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories & updates!

Must Read: A Minecraft Movie Worldwide Box Office: Zooms Past A Major Milestone Internationally & Globally, Billion-Dollar Success Is On The Cards?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News