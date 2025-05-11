The PG game adaptation A Minecraft Movie has finally crossed its last major milestone at the North American box office. It has also beaten Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen to enter the all-time top 50 grosser list in the United States, owing to its impressive collection on its 6th Birthday. The film is set to arrive online this upcoming week, which will surely hinder its performance. Scroll below for the deets.

The movie has already achieved a few remarkable domestic and global box office feats. It is getting closer to the $1 billion mark, but whether it will be able to achieve that milestone depends on how it performs in the following weeks. Since it will be made available online, the movie will lose theatres and eventually slow down. Also, Lilo & Stitch, another family film set to be released later this month, will also take away some of the audience. However, they both have strong fan bases, and this Minecraft movie is already a huge blockbuster.

A Minecraft Movie collected a solid $1.9 million on its 6th Friday, with a drop of -35.5% from last Friday, despite losing 103 theatres on Thursday. The videogame adaptation has finally crossed the $400 million milestone at the North American box office. This is seemingly its final major milestone in the United States, and it is the only 2025 movie so far to hit this mark domestically. Based on Box Office Mojo‘s data, the videogame adaptation has surpassed Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen to enter the top 50 highest-grossing films list in the United States.

For the unversed, Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen is the second film in the series and the sequel to Transformers. It collected $402.11 million domestically, directed by Michael Bay, becoming the 50th highest-grossing film in the US ever. A Minecraft Movie has snatched away this title, surpassing The Revenge of the Fallen with its $402.9 million domestic cume. Therefore, Jason Momoa‘s PG-rated family film is now the #50 highest-grossing film ever in North America. It will surpass Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle’s $404.5 million US haul this weekend.

The film is projected to earn between $8 million and $10 million on its 6th weekend. Therefore, it will beat Iron Man 3 and take the #44 spot in the highest-grossers list. Globally, the movie stands at the $894.03 million cume and will surpass the $900 million mark this weekend. A Minecraft Movie, released on April 4, will be released digitally on May 13.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

