The Marvel movie finished its first week with a decent performance but failed to achieve its first major milestone at the North American box office. Thunderbolts*, which has now revealed its new title, The New Avengers, has already surpassed a few Marvel movies’ domestic haul, including The Marvels. It has entered its second weekend and is expected to stay #1 this weekend. Keep scrolling for more.

The film opened last weekend and scored similarly to what most MCU movies have earned post-COVID. It received an A- on CinemaScore, which means it has the potential to earn around five times the reported budget. The MCU movie has outpaced Thor and Captain America: Brave New World with its dailies. However, the film does not have much time as it will be hit by the release of Mission: Impossible 8 and Lilo & Stitch. It will also lose its #1 position and probably drop to #3.

According to Luiz Fernando‘s latest report on X [formerly Twitter], the film collected $4.2 million on Thursday, experiencing a drop of -2.7% from its first Wednesday. Thunderbolts* has earned more than Captain America: Brave New World’s $3.2 million, Thor’s $4 million and is on par with The Inceredible Hulk’s $4.2 million first Thursday gross. The New Avengers is below Black Widow‘s $5 million, The Winter Soldier’s $4.6 million, and The First Avenger’s $5.4 million.

After its $4.2 million gross on day 7, The New Avengers has hit the $95.3 million cume in North America. According to the trade analyst’s prediction, it will hit the $100 million milestone as you read this article. With that, Thunderbolts* will become the 4th movie this year to cross the $100 million mark in the United States. The film has already surpassed Snow White’s $86.1 million domestic total to become domestically the 5th highest-grossing film of the year.

At the international box office, the MCU movie has earned $86.23 million so far, bringing the global cume to the $181.6 million mark, and it is expected to hit the $200 million milestone worldwide in its second weekend. Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, David Harbour and Lewis Pullman starrer Thunderbolts* was released in the theatres on May 2.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories & updates!

Must Read: A Minecraft Movie North America Box Office Day 35: Surpasses Frozen’s $400M+ Haul, Moving Closer To Achieving This Amazing Feat

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News