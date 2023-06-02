Marvel has always been lauded for their on-point casting, which made the fans fall in love with the characters like Scarlett Johansson’s Natasha Romanoff, aka Black Widow. We saw her character for the first time in Iron Man 2, led by Robert Downey Jr and got captivated by her instantly but looking back at it, the actress once revealed how she was hyper-s*xualised in that role. Scroll below to know her thoughts.

The MCU film came out in 2010, two years before The Avengers and in that ScarJo’s Natasha showed off some of the nastiest moves, but not just this film; the actress had been in multiple films objectified for a long time. Opening up about all those and how Marvel too included in that list, Johansson shared how she was portrayed in that film.

In 2021, speaking to Collider, Scarlett Johansson reflected on her role as Natasha Romanoff in Iron Man 2 and shared her thoughts she said, “You look back at Iron Man 2, and while it was really fun and had a lot of great moments in it, the character is so s*xualized, you know?” She continued, “Really talked about like she’s a piece of something, like a possession or a thing or whatever – like a piece of a*s, really. And Tony even refers to her as something like that at one point … ‘I want some.’” She further revealed that at that point in life, she was flattered at the dialogues directed towards her, but her opinion changed over time as she gained years.

Scarlett Johansson said, “Yeah and at one point, calls her a piece of meat and maybe at that time that actually felt like a compliment. You know what I mean? Because my thinking was different. Maybe I even would have, you know, my own self-worth was probably measured against that type of comment or, like a lot of young women, you come into your own, and you understand your own self-worth.” She added, “It’s changing now. Now people, young girls, are getting a much more positive message, but it’s been incredible to be a part of that shift and be able to come out the other side and be a part of that old story, but also progress. Evolve. I think it’s pretty cool.”

Presently, on the professional front, she is gearing up for her upcoming film Asteroid City and made a head-turning appearance at this Cannes Film Festival and shared the red carpet with co-star Tom Hanks. For more such throwbacks and updates on your favourite Hollywood celebs, stay tuned to Koimoi!

