Chris Evans was named ‘sexiest man alive’ for the year 2022, and that tells a lot about him. Popularly known for his superhero role of Captain America, Evans is not new to being in fans’ demand. Throughout his journey in the MCU, he has constantly been linked with his co-star Scarlett Johansson, and they have also admitted to being best of friends.

However, when asked what the Steve Rogers actor thinks about dating his co-Avengers, he responded in an uncanny way. It may seem like he can have anyone he wants, but that’s not the case. Read on to find out about it!

In an interview with Playboy, Chris Evans shocked us when he admitted that he, in fact, is incredibly picky! Well, who isn’t? When asked about dating Scarlett Johansson, the actor said, “I’m incredibly picky, but that doesn’t mean I look for perfection”. He further elaborates and clarifies his statement that he “like strange things. I wish you could see some of the girls I have genuinely had crushes on in my life. They’re not the girls, you would assume. My friends cannot figure out the girls that, for some reason, I fall for.”

Later in the conversation, the Captain America actor confessed to liking big a*s. He revealed what he usually falls for and said, “I like a good a*s, though. I will say that. It’s ­Playboy, right? I can say that? I like a big a*s.”

While the superhero fandom always ship for Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson, there have been many rumours around these two very good-looking MCU stars. As they have remained friends even to date, they are not seen after the events of Avengers: End Game in the MCU. While Black Widow sacrificed herself to save the world, Captain America went back in time and is living with his love Peggy Carter.

