Hollywood’s one of the A-listers Amber Heard, who showed her worth as an actress by being in a lot of prestigious projects, including DC’s Aquaman, was reportedly leaving Hollywood and acting for good. However, in a recent interaction with the media, the actress dropped some hints about it and broke the silence about whether she is going to return to her acting career or not. Keep scrolling to get to the scoop!

Amber was all over the news for the last year for the defamation case trial against her ex-husband Johnny Depp. After losing the case, Heard left Hollywood and started to live in Spain with her younger daughter. Reports were rife that to spend some time with her daughter, she jetted off to Spain.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Now, in a new video posted on Tik Tok as mentioned on Page Six, Amber Heard can be seen talking about her stay in Spain and whether she will return to Hollywood to the local reporters in Spain. In the video, Amber said, “I love Spain so much.” When asked whether she has been planning to stay there for a long time, the actress mentioned, “I hope so. I love living here.”

When Amber Heard was trying to leave the interview, a reporter asked one final question, probably everyone’s query, whether the diva was thinking of leaving Hollywood for good or not. Amber then subtly denied it by admitting that she has upcoming projects and said, “I keep moving forward. That’s life.”

Amber might have jetted off to Europe post losing the defamation case to Johnny Depp but has not removed herself from the limelight. She has been making appearances with her daughter on play dates and signing autographs for her fans, etc.

When reports about Amber leaving Hollywood were doing rounds in the media, an insider had said that she is not in “any hurry to return to work or to Hollywood, but she will probably come back when the time is right, for the right project.”

Well, are you excited to know that Amber Heard might return to the screens anytime soon? Let us know.

Stick to Koimoi for more news and updates!

Must Read: Scarlett Johansson Once Put Her Beach Bum On Display In A Blue Bikini & Served Major Body Positivity Vibes For The All Girls Out There To Feel Confident In Their Own Skin!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News