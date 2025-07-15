M3GAN 2.0, the sequel to the critically acclaimed sci-fi horror hit M3GAN (2022), was released in theatres on June 27, 2025. If you missed watching it on the big screen, there is nothing to worry about, as the killer robot has now made its digital debut. Read on to find out its OTT platform and whether the film is worth your time.

When & Where to Watch M3GAN 2.0 Online

According to Amazon’s official website, M3GAN 2.0 has just premiered on its streaming platform in the U.S. and is currently available to rent for $19.99. Interested viewers can also buy it for $24.99. As far as the film’s Indian OTT release is concerned, as of now, it is not yet available on any local digital platform. However, since it has begun streaming in the U.S., the sequel is expected to arrive on Indian OTT services soon.

What’s M3GAN 2.0 All About

Directed by Gerard Johnstone, the sequel takes place two years after the first film. M3GAN’s underlying tech has been stolen by a defense contractor who intends to use it to create a military-grade weapon called Amelia. But after Amelia goes rogue, the only option left is to revive M3GAN and upgrade her to become a stronger and faster version of herself to protect the future of human existence.

Is M3GAN 2.0 Worth Watching?

While the first film, M3GAN, earned a stellar 93% critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes, its sequel, M3GAN 2.0, holds a much lower rating of 57%. However, the audience score is significantly stronger at 82%. The site’s critics’ consensus reads, “M3gan 2.0 swaps the original’s horror software for a more action-leaning programming that doesn’t prove to be an upgrade, although the quippy A.I. remains an amusing mascot of slay.”

Moreover, on IMDb, M3GAN 2.0 has a user rating of 6.3/10, suggesting moderately positive viewer feedback. So, the question is: Is the sequel worth watching? While M3GAN 2.0 doesn’t quite match the impact and freshness of the original film, it still delivers an entertaining experience for fans of the sci-fi/horror genre and those who enjoyed the first film.

M3GAN 2.0 Trailer

