Universal Pictures’ sports horror film Him is nearing the end of its disappointing theatrical journey, having lost nearly 65% of its screen count in North America. The movie, which once played in 2,137 theatres, now screens in only 755, signaling the final phase of its poor box office run. The situation looks even worse internationally, where Him had already disappeared from most markets weeks ago.

Him Box Office Earnings

After nearly a month in cinemas, Him has earned only about $27.8 million, with international audiences contributing almost nothing despite Universal’s heavy promotion. Around 89% of its total earnings have come from North America, but even that was not enough to reach the film’s estimated $70 million budget. Only $3.2 million has come from overseas markets, leaving the movie on track for a major financial loss worth several million dollars.

The critical reception has mirrored its commercial struggles as well. On Rotten Tomatoes, Him holds a low 31% score, while its IMDb rating stands at 5.1. These weak numbers have further reduced the movie’s chances of regaining any box office momentum.

Him Outperforms M3GAN 2.0 Domestically But Falls Behind Globally

Still, Him managed a small victory by surpassing the domestic earnings of M3GAN 2.0, another underperforming horror sequel from the same year. Him’s $27.8 million domestic take edged past M3GAN 2.0’s $24.1 million haul in the US. However, M3GAN 2.0 performed significantly better internationally, resulting in a stronger global total. Him’s limited overseas pull and fading theatre presence now mark an early end to what was expected to be one of Universal’s major horror releases of the year.

Him Box Office Summary

Domestic – $24.6 million

International – $3.2 million

Worldwide- $27.8 million

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

