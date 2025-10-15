Universal Pictures invested heavily in promoting the horror sports movie Him, but the returns have been disappointing. Despite the studio’s efforts, audiences have not shown much interest either in North America or globally. The film now earns only a few thousand dollars daily domestically. The theater count in North America has also dropped sharply, from 2,137 screens to less than 800 in under a month, further limiting its reach.

Him Box Office Performance

So far, Him has grossed over $27.8 million, but international markets have contributed very little to that total. This mirrors the current situation for another horror release, The Strangers: Chapter 2, which is also struggling to find a global audience.

Him Box Office Summary

North America – $24.6m

International – $3.2m

Worldwide – $27.8m

The decline became more pronounced when Him experienced a weekend drop below $1 million for the first time since its release, per Box Office Mojo. The decrease from the previous weekend was dramatic, over 62%, leaving the total weekend gross under half a million dollars. With dwindling audiences and fewer theaters showing the movie, it appears unlikely that the film will achieve significant box office growth, and it is heading towards a loss, having barely crossed its $27 million budget.

Him Surpasses The Strangers: Prey At Night Domestically

Interestingly, the sports horror movie has managed to surpass The Strangers: Prey at Night in domestic earnings, which is a sequel to the 2008 film The Strangers. The film grossed around $31 million worldwide, with a domestic total of $24.5 million.

The Strangers: Prey at Night Box Office Summary

North America – $24.5m

International – $6.4m

Worldwide – $31m

This means Him has done slightly better at home but still falls behind the second installment of the series on the global stage. Given its current earning trend, it seems improbable that Him will match or surpass the worldwide total of Prey at Night. Even though it has found a small domestic lead over one of The Strangers’ predecessors, the overall performance points to a clear underachievement considering the money and effort invested in its promotion.

