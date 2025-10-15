Armed with an estimated $50 million production budget, Dwayne Johnson’s sports drama The Smashing Machine has so far earned around $13.8 million globally, which is about 28% of its production cost. To break even at the box office, the film would need to gross approximately $125 million worldwide, given the 2.5x multiplier rule, a target that seems increasingly out of reach given its current momentum.

That said, the film has received mostly positive reviews, holding a 71% critics’ score and a 76% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. After recently outgrossing Liam Neeson’s 1998 historical drama Les Misérables and Steven Soderbergh’s 2025 supernatural horror Presence, The Smashing Machine is now closing in on the lifetime earnings of City of Joy (1992), the social drama starring Om Puri and Patrick Swayze. Here’s how much the sports film still needs to earn to surpass it at the global box office.

The Smashing Machine vs. City of Joy – Box Office Comparison

According to Box Office Mojo data, here is how the two films have performed globally:

The Smashing Machine – Box Office Summary

North America: $10.2 million

International: $3.6 million

Worldwide: $13.8 million

In comparison, City of Joy earned around $14.6 million worldwide. This means The Smashing Machine still needs approximately over $800K to surpass it at the global box office. At its current pace, it is expected to achieve this target within the next few days.

How Much Does The Smashing Machine Need To Enter 2025’s Top 100?

To break into the top 100 highest-grossing films of 2025 (Box Office Mojo), Dwayne Johnson’s sports drama needs to surpass the current 100th spot holder, High Five, which earned $14.1 million. This means The Smashing Machine currently requires just around $200K more to achieve the milestone. Depending on when you’re reading this, it may have already crossed that mark.

The Smashing Machine – Plot & Cast

Directed by Benny Safdie and set in the late 1990s and early 2000s, The Smashing Machine tells the remarkable story of MMA legend Mark Kerr (played by Dwayne Johnson). The film traces his meteoric rise in the brutal world of mixed martial arts and delves into his struggles with fame, addiction, and the emotional turmoil that tested the champion’s strength even beyond the ring.

The Smashing Machine – Official Trailer

