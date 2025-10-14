Following its theatrical release on October 3, 2025, Dwayne Johnson’s sports drama The Smashing Machine received primarily positive reviews from critics. However, despite a transformative performance by the former WWE champion-turned-Hollywood superstar, the film has so far failed to draw large audiences to theaters.

With a current global total of $13.6 million (per Box Office Mojo), the film is yet to enter the list of the top 100 highest-grossing movies of 2025. Moreover, with an estimated production budget of $50 million (via Variety), The Smashing Machine would need to earn approximately $111.4 million more worldwide to break even at the box office, based on the 2.5x multiplier rule.

As its theatrical run continues, the film is now approaching the worldwide total of Liam Neeson’s 1998 period drama Les Misérables, which was adapted from Victor Hugo’s classic 1862 French novel. Here’s how much The Smashing Machine needs to earn to surpass the Liam Neeson film at the global box office.

The Smashing Machine vs. Les Misérables – Box Office Comparison

According to Box Office Mojo data, here is how the two films have performed globally:

The Smashing Machine – Box Office Summary

Domestic: $10.2 million

International: $3.3 million

Worldwide: $13.6 million

Les Misérables – Box Office Summary

Domestic: $14 million

International: NA

Worldwide: $14 million

As the numbers show, Dwayne Johnson’s latest release currently trails Liam Neeson’s historical drama by around $500K. However, at its present pace, The Smashing Machine is expected to surpass Les Misérables very soon.

How Much Does The Smashing Machine Need To Outgross Liam Neeson’s The Naked Gun?

In 2025, Liam Neeson headlined the action-comedy The Naked Gun, which grossed $102.2 million worldwide. To surpass that total, The Smashing Machine would need to earn approximately $88.6 million more globally — a target that currently seems well beyond reach given its modest box office performance so far.

What Is The Smashing Machine About?

Directed by Benny Safdie and set in the late 1990s and early 2000s, The Smashing Machine tells the remarkable story of MMA legend Mark Kerr (played by Dwayne Johnson). The film traces his meteoric rise in the brutal world of mixed martial arts and delves into his struggles with fame, addiction, and the emotional turmoil that tested the champion’s strength even beyond the ring.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

