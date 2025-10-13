Leonardo DiCaprio’s One Battle After Another continues to hold strong at the box office despite losing more than 500 theatres in North America, including all IMAX screens, and facing tough competition from other recent releases.

One Battle After Another Box Office: Weekend Performance & Domestic Numbers

The R-rated political thriller marks the first collaboration between DiCaprio and director Paul Thomas Anderson, and it has now earned $54.5 million domestically, slipping just 39% as compared to the previous weekend’s collection. The movie managed more than $1 million each day over the three-day weekend between October 10th and 12th, 2025, with Friday and Saturday crossing $2 million and Sunday reaching over $1.8 million, bringing the cumulative weekend total to more than $6.6 million, per Box Office Mojo.

While this drop is larger than Leonardo DiCaprio’s previous release, Killers of the Flower Moon, which fell 26% in its third weekend under Martin Scorsese, it still reflects solid audience interest.

Courage Bob, courage. Experience #OneBattleAfterAnother – now playing only in theaters. Get tickets now. https://t.co/mzYB20Jz2S pic.twitter.com/6QN0oQeDed — One Battle After Another (@onebattlemovie) October 10, 2025

One Battle After Another Surpasses The Naked Gun Domestically

One Battle After Another has also surpassed Liam Neeson’s 2025 comedy action hit The Naked Gun in domestic earnings. Neeson’s film, still running in over 200 theatres, stands at a domestic total of $52.6 million and a worldwide total slightly above $102 million, which the DiCaprio film had already outperformed several days ago.

The movie’s journey so far reflects a calculated success, building steadily without dramatic spikes but with consistent audience engagement. Now, with awards season approaching, One Battle After Another remains a strong contender for the Oscars.

One Battle After Another: International Box Office Success

Internationally, the film continues to perform impressively, pulling in over $15 million last weekend from 71 markets. The 31.9% drop from the previous weekend shows strong momentum, despite the movie’s politically sensitive storyline. Even with this global pull, One Battle After Another still has a long way to go to approach its massive estimated budget of $350–$400 million.

The current projections suggest the domestic total might reach $70–$80 million, with international earnings landing around $185–$215 million by the end of its run. These numbers, although below the full budget, represent a career record for Paul Thomas Anderson and mark a significant milestone in his filmography.

One Battle After Another Box Office Summary

Domestic – $54.5 million

International – $84.5 million

Worldwide – $138 million

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: The Conjuring: Last Rites Worldwide Box Office — On Track To Overtake The Lifetime Earnings Of It Chapter Two

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News