One Battle After Another is the most popular movie at the North American box office, consistently retaining the top spot. The film entertains people and gains box office milestones. It has now surpassed another Leonardo DiCaprio-starrer action thriller at the domestic box office. Keep scrolling for more.

The 2025 flick is also an action thriller by Paul Thomas Anderson. It has collected over $110 million at the worldwide box office. It might not end up as a financial success, but it is a critical success. It is the highest-grossing film in PTA’s filmography domestically and worldwide. The film’s massive budget is the reason behind its failure.

One Battle After Another’s domestic box office collection after 14 days

According to the latest data by Box Office Mojo, One Battle After Another’s daily collection has dropped below $1 million for the first time at the domestic box office. It collected $992K on its second Thursday in North America. It dropped by 41.8% from last Thursday, and this week, it will lose screens in North America owing to Tron: Ares’ release. The film’s domestic total has hit $47.8 million, and it will cross $50 million on its third Friday.

Surpassed the domestic haul of Ridley Scott-helmed Body of Lies

Body of Lies is a 2008 action thriller with an ensemble cast that includes Leonardo DiCaprio, Russell Crowe, and Golshifteh Farahani in leading roles. The film was directed by legendary filmmaker Ridley Scott, and despite all that, it was a financial flop. The movie collected $39.4 million only at the domestic box office.

Leonardo DiCaprio’s latest thriller has surpassed that collection in under two weeks, proving that even star power can’t save a film if the content falls flat at the box office.

More about the film

Leo’s film might have a stronghold at the box office, but for a movie with an estimated budget of $130 million, it is on the losing side. The thriller is farm reaching its break-even target worldwide. In two weeks, One Battle After Another has raked in $118.2 million at the worldwide box office. Its sales will decline further this weekend, making it harder to achieve its goal.

Box Office Summary of One Battle After Another

North America – $47.8 million

International – $70.4 million

Worldwide – $118.2 million

