From space thrillers to historical epics, the director has mastered it all, and, of course, made a hefty profit along the way. While Ridley Scott is no stranger to critical acclaim, he also knows how to rake in the cash at the box office. In this list, we’re highlighting his top five films that not only captured our imaginations but also earned the big bucks. And yes, Gladiator II definitely makes the cut.

Whether it’s heart-stopping action or powerful drama, these movies prove Scott is a master at the box office as much as he is behind the camera. Let’s dive into the films that made Ridley Scott a true Hollywood legend!

Hannibal (2001)

Hannibal directed by Ridley Scott, took the chilling saga of Dr. Hannibal Lecter to new heights, both in terror and box office numbers. The film followed the cannibalistic mastermind Lecter (played by Anthony Hopkins) as he evades capture by FBI agent Clarice Starling (Julianne Moore, replacing Jodie Foster). With its gruesome violence and shocking moments, the movie was a commercial beast, grossing $351.6 million worldwide against an $87 million budget, as per Box Office Mojo.

Hannibal had an explosive opening, raking in $58 million in its debut weekend and securing the third-biggest debut at the time, trailing only Jurassic Park: The Lost World and Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace. It even set the record for the highest-ever opening for an R-rated film, though that would later be overtaken by The Matrix Reloaded in 2003.

Despite its box office success, critics had mixed reactions, praising the performances but criticizing its intense violence, deeming it inferior to The Silence of the Lambs. Still, it managed to dominate the box office, staying at number one for several weeks.

Prometheus (2012)

Prometheus took audiences on a mind-bending ride to the far reaches of space, blending science fiction and horror under the direction of Ridley Scott. This prequel to Alien explored humanity’s origins, leading a crew aboard the spaceship Prometheus to a distant world filled with mystery and danger. With a stellar cast featuring Noomi Rapace, Michael Fassbender, and Charlize Theron, the film captivated audiences with its stunning visuals and creepy atmospherics.

Despite some mixed reactions, Prometheus proved to be a box office juggernaut, grossing over $403 million worldwide, as per Box Office Mojo. While it fell short of the studio’s expectations in North America, the film’s global success made it the 18th highest-grossing film of 2012. In addition, it made an impressive $31.8 million from global IMAX screenings, cementing its place as the highest-grossing horror film in that format. With its mix of awe and terror, Prometheus set the stage for the Alien franchise’s next chapter, Alien: Covenant.

Gladiator II (2024)

Gladiator II roared onto the big screen with Ridley Scott back at the helm, delivering another historical epic that follows Lucius Verus Aurelius (Paul Mescal) as he rises from prisoner of war to gladiator. This sequel to the 2000 blockbuster saw a fresh cast of stars, including Pedro Pascal, Denzel Washington, and Connie Nielsen, while Derek Jacobi reprised his role.

While the film garnered positive reviews, it faced a challenging road to success. With a hefty $250 million budget, Gladiator II grossed a respectable $462.2 million worldwide, as per Box Office Mojo. In the U.S. and Canada, it pulled in $172.4 million, while international markets contributed a solid $289.7 million. While it’s a financial hit, it still falls short of the original Gladiator’s legendary earnings. Still, the film earned Golden Globe noms, and fans of epic battles will likely say it’s a worthy sequel!

Gladiator (2000)

Gladiator stormed theaters, delivering an epic tale of revenge, betrayal, and gladiatorial combat. Directed by Ridley Scott and starring Russell Crowe as Maximus, the film took audiences through the gritty world of Ancient Rome, where betrayal by the Emperor’s son, Commodus (Joaquin Phoenix), sends a once-powerful general into the brutal arena.

With stunning performances, Gladiator swept audiences away, grossing $465.5 million globally, as per Box Office Mojo. In the U.S. and Canada, it earned $187.7 million, while international markets contributed $277.8 million. It was the second-highest-grossing film of 2000, only behind Mission: Impossible 2. The film earned five Academy Awards, including Best Picture and Best Actor for Crowe, cementing its place in cinematic history.

The Martian (2015)

The Martian, directed by Ridley Scott and starring Matt Damon, became a massive success, grossing over $630 million globally, as per Box Office Mojo. The gripping survival story of an astronaut stranded on Mars captivated audiences worldwide, becoming Scott’s highest-grossing film to date.

Despite early concerns over Matt Damon’s box office appeal, the film exceeded expectations, particularly after NASA’s announcement of water on Mars. Its opening weekend in North America brought in $54.3 million, and its worldwide total included $220 million from international markets. The Martian was also a critical hit, earning seven Academy Award nominations and securing its place as the 10th highest-grossing film of 2015.

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: Tom Cruise’s Shoutout For Sinners: A Subtle Marketing Move Or Heartfelt Gesture?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News