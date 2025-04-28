Hollywood heartthrob Tom Cruise recently took to social media and shared a photo of himself holding a movie ticket for Ryan Coogler’s ‘Sinners’ starring Michael B. Jordan in the lead role. This is what he wrote in his post: “Congratulations Ryan, Michael, and to the entire cast and crew. Must see in a cinema and stay through the end credits!”

But the question arises: Was this simply a subtle marketing move, or a genuine gesture of appreciation from one star to another and from one filmmaker to another?

A Familiar Pattern

This isn’t the first time that Tom has been seen publicly endorsing films in this manner. For instance, a couple of years back, he shared a similar post on the Harrison Ford starrer Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. The ‘Top Gun’ actor also shared similar appreciation posts on the blockbuster films Oppenheimer and Barbie at the time of their theatrical releases.

Interestingly, the common link between these Tom Cruise shoutouts for Sinners, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, Oppenheimer, and Barbie is that they all happened around the time of one of the Mission: Impossible film releases. James Mangold’s Indiana Jones movie was released in June 2023 end, which was just a few weeks earlier than ‘Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning’. Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer and Greta Gerwig’s Barbie were released on the same day – 21st July 2023, when MI-7 was already running in theatres. It’s a different thing that Dead Reckoning didn’t do well at the box office despite being a fantastic film.

A Subtle Marketing Move or a Heartfelt Gesture?

Was Tom Cruise’s shoutout for Sinners a subtle marketing move or a genuine, heartfelt gesture? We think it could be both. A subtle marketing move because by making an appearance on social media and endorsing an already superhit movie, Sinners, Tom Cruise might be indirectly encouraging moviegoers to go out to theatres to watch big-ticket, event films. And it’s exactly what his next film, Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, is. And it’s not a bad thing to do at all. In fact, it’s a win-win situation for the entire film industry. MI 8 is set for a theatrical release on 23rd May 2025 in the USA and on 17th May 2025 in India.

We’re not at all saying that Tom Cruise was not excited to see the above films. For instance, in the Indian context, Aamir Khan is known to make full-fledged and extensive public appearances or interviews when one of his films is about to come out. These days, he can be seen promoting his next Sitaare Zameen Par. Otherwise, he prefers not to stay in the limelight much. It’s a perfectly fine and logical thing to do. In the same way, if Tom Cruise is endorsing and praising other filmmakers’ and actors’ films, then the gesture should be seen positively.

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning Plot, Director, and Cast

Like the last three Mission: Impossible films, the upcoming eighth movie has also been directed by franchise veteran Christopher McQuarrie. Tom Cruise reprises his role as the daredevil agent Ethan Hunt. In the previous outing, he teamed up with other IMF agents to prevent a deadly new weapon from falling into the wrong hands.

In Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, the story will most likely move forward with Ethan Hunt and his team desperately trying to prevent a man from acquiring a powerful AI program, which could lead to far-reaching consequences on a global scale. Besides Tom Cruise in the lead, the film also features Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Henry Czerny, and Angela Bassett in important roles.

You can watch the Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning trailer below.

