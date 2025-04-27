Kim Soo-Hyun has been facing a lot of backlash and negative comments over the last few weeks, ever since Kim Sae-Ron’s family made a few allegations against him after her death. Sae-Ron tragically committed suicide in February. After that, her alleged aunt and family members claimed that Soo-Hyun groomed, harassed, and dated the late actress when she was just a minor. They also blamed the Queen of Tears actor and his agency for trying to extort money from her.

Despite Soo-Hyun clarifying his side of the story in a press conference, the fire didn’t die down. Many brands terminated their contract with him, his ongoing Disney+ project got delayed indefinitely, and he faced immense hate from netizens across the globe. In a new development, a recent report claimed that the actor was allegedly in a relationship with an idol-turned-actress, not a minor Kim Sae-Ron, during his military days.

According to the Korean media outlet Money Today (via allkpop), Kim Soo-Hyun started dating an idol-turned-actress, known as “A,” in 2016 and was in a relationship with her during his military days, from 2017 to 2019. This report contrasts the claims of Kim Sae-Ron’s family about him dating their daughter when she was just 15 years old during this same timeline. The report credited an industry insider who shared that Soo-Hyun dating the unnamed idol-turned-actress, “contradicts the earlier claim made by the late actress Kim Sae Ron, who said she dated Kim Soo Hyun from late 2015 until July 2021.”

As per the report, Kim Soo-Hyun started to date the woman after joining KEYEAST in 2010. They were both a part of this management company. Soo-Hyun left his previous agency, M. Boat, and joined KEYEAST. But in 2019, he left that agency to form his own company with his brother Lee Sa-Rang, GOLDMEDALIST. During the shift from KEYEAST and GOLDMEDALIST, Kim Soo-Hyun and the idol-turned-actress had parted ways.

The insider further stated, “It was a well-known secret in the entertainment business that Kim Soo-Hyun and actress A were dating, so it’s unlikely he was seeing Kim Sae-Ron at the same time.” The industry insider continued, “It seems Kim Soo Hyun’s side is refraining from commenting to keep actress A out of it all.”

Despite this attempt to clear Kim Soo-Hyun’s image, it seems it only raised questions in netizens’ minds. Many enquired about this report’s authenticity and the claims the insider had made. On the other hand, some netizens even stated that this report shows how many girlfriends or lovers Kim Soo-Hyun had during the same time frame as given by Kim Sae-Ron’s family, sparking further allegations of two-timing.

