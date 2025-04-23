Ever since Kim Sae-Ron’s demise, the South Korean entertainment industry has been shaken to the core as new revelations are coming to the surface every other day, and new people are getting dragged into the mix. It all started with Sae-Ron’s aunt’s claims that Kim Soo-Hyun dated the late actress when she was a minor, harassed her, and even tried to extort money from her. Even though the actor held a press conference, apologized, and shared his side of the story, the speculations and the conspiracy theories are never-ending.

YouTuber Lee Jin-Ho has tried to prove Soo-Hyun innocent with quite a few evidence. Now, on April 22, the self-acclaimed investigator released a follow-up video that contained Kim Sae-Ron’s alleged last phone call and exposed the horrific story that she had to tell. The exposé video was titled, “Shocking Exclusive! The Late Kim Sae-ron’s Final Voice Recording… Was It Really Kim Soo-hyun’s Fault?” Scroll ahead to find out the truth.

Lee Jin-Ho shared the video featuring a voice recording capturing Sae-Ron’s emotional collapse, which shocked everyone with the details. As stated by the close source of the investigation, Sae-Ron can be heard talking about a shaman’s prediction that proved how mentally drained and triggered she was by her husband. She also spoke about how she got destructive messages about her future and career. (via Kbizoom)

In the clip, Kim Sae-Ron allegedly says, “My boyfriend suddenly showed me this YouTube video where shamans were doing readings and predictions about me. He showed it to me, and they were all saying things like I messed everything up…” She further continued, “And that I should’ve already died… that time had stopped…I don’t even know; I can’t explain it. They said I’m a withered flower who can’t bloom again… That I’m selfish and a nasty person. And because everyone keeps saying that about me, I… I start to believe it too.”

Lee Jin-Ho tried to prove a point that Kim Sae-Ron had reached a mental breakdown not because of her past relationship or scandal, but because of the continuous mental manipulation that she had gone through because of her husband, who is a non-celebrity. So, was it really Kim Soo-Hyun’s fault? The controversy erupted because of the Queen of Tears actor’s past involvement with the Bloodhounds actress. However, he was only a mere ex-boyfriend of Sae-Ron, along with five other men who were there in her life and played no role in her decision to take her own life. But the man who was with her in the final moments, her American husband, escaped from the scrutiny while every other person got dragged into the scandal, despite showing so many signs of mental abuse and manipulation.

What do you think about this new revelation about Kim Sae-Ron’s controversy?

