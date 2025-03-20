A new wave of untangled web of secrets has been unfolded regarding the late actress Kim Sae-Ron. The whole situation is getting out of hand. Ever since her death, her bereaved family has been making claims about Kim Soo-Hyun and her relationship and, that the actor dated her when she was a minor, so on and so forth. However, Lee Jin-Ho, the YouTuber against whom the family took legal action, recently revealed something unexpected. He claimed that her family has been hiding a lot of things from the media.

Apparently, after parting ways with Kim Soo-Hyun, the late actress got married to someone who is not from the industry. She had even posted pictures on her social media platform with a caption that proved she tied the knot. However, the post was later deleted. Scroll ahead to read more about it.

On March 19, 2025, Lee Jin-Ho, through his YouTube channel, responded to the accusations and said, “I want to correct the false information. What I am about to reveal is the truth that her family has been hiding – that Kim Sae-Ron was married.” After the photos were posted on her social media, her agency had denied the marriage rumors saying it was a “casual photoshoot with a friend.” But Lee Jin-Ho claimed that after a thorough verification, it can be proved that she was really married. He then further revealed a voice recording between Sae-Ron and a staff manager.

In the voice recording, alleged Kim Sae-Ron can be heard saying, “I didn’t post those photos, my boyfriend did.” When the staff manager further frustratingly told her it wasn’t the guy she was with last Christmas and how could she get married, the actress said, “I was dating my ex-boyfriend but broke up and told him about my new relationship. I wanted to break up with my current boyfriend, but I got pregnant.”

When the staff manager shockingly asked if she was pregnant, Kim Sae-Ron replied, “I had an abortion. But he used the pregnancy to pressure me into marriage.” She also talked about how she met her then-husband through an acquaintance and how he is a non-celebrity and works in a corporate firm. She even claimed that he controlled her KakaoTalk and Instagram and that he wanted to go public about their marriage, hence the pictures.

Lee Jin-Ho, in his video, further shut down the allegations that Kim Sae-Ron’s family made against Kim Soo-Hyun and said, “While Kim’s family is publicly attacking her ex-boyfriend Kim Soo-Hyun, she was actually married and living with her husband in the U.S. The family has been leaking evidence from her phone to Garo Sero, meaning they were fully aware of her marriage.”

Well, it’s just getting disclosed one layer after the other. If this voice recording and Lee Jin-Ho’s claims are true, then the late actress’s family kept everyone in the dark. Following this revelation, netizens have shared their disgusted reaction that Kim Sae-Ron had to go through so much. One wrote, “After listening to the recording, I only feel sorry for Kim Sae Ron. These people aren’t even human.” Another K-netizen commented, “Wow, this is disgusting. They’re completely trampling on the deceased’s honor just for attention. If her family sees this… it’s horrifying.”

Others even pointed out that it probably is Queen of Tears’ actor’s agency GOLD MEDALIST’s plan to divert the situation. One of them stated, “Kim Soo Hyun’s agency is clearly trying to divert attention by leaking this recording. What is wrong with that company? In the end, they released it just to damage Kim Sae Ron’s reputation. What does this even have to do with Kim Soo Hyun dating an underage Kim Sae Ron?”

What do you think?

For more of the latest Korean updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: BLACKPINK Jennie’s 10 Must-Have Items: From Vocal To Travel Essentials & More!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News