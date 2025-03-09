Jennie, who began her career as a band member with BLACKPINK, has ventured into her solo career recently. After dropping her solo tracks, she is all set to release her debut solo studio album, Ruby. Already, a few tracks from the album are making noise on the internet, and Jennie has been receiving a lot of love from her fans and music lovers. Although her name has been embroiled in controversy as well, the K-pop idol powered through like a queen.

Recently, a BLACKPINK member gave an interview to GQ, and in one of the segments, she revealed 10 things that she can’t live without. Scroll ahead to check them out.

1. Vocal Essentials

Jennie loves Grether’s Pastilles as her candy replacement. According to her, it’s a good replacement for singers to keep their throat from getting dry. She also uses a steam inhaler for the same purpose.

2. Diary

Jennie likes to journal, so she brings her diary everywhere and writes in it to organize her thoughts.

3. Camera

The BLACKPINK member keeps a camera with her as she loves to take pictures of nature and the countries she visits while touring or vacationing.

4. Jewelry

As a K-pop idol, it must look presentable and stylish. Jennie, who loves to flaunt her fashion style, keeps all her Chanel jewelry in a travel pouch. Whenever in need, she can quickly get ready on the go.

5. Bruise Cream

Bruise cream is another must-have for an artist. Jennie revealed that she keeps a bruise cream with her so that if she ever gets hurt from bumping into things while rehearsing, she can use it immediately to reduce the appearance of bruises anywhere.

6. Shower Filter

Shower Filter—This is one of Jennie’s most important must-have items. As she travels frequently to different countries, this product helps her protect her skin from irritation.

7. Heated Eye Mask

Jennie always carries a heated eye mask while traveling, as she likes to nap on an airplane. She wears it with an earplug and a face mask and goes to sleep. This eye mask is beneficial for getting a peaceful sleep.

8. Yoga Ring and Massage Ball

Another must-have item is the Yoga ring and massage ball. Jennie often rolls the massage ball under her feet and puts the yoga ring on her calves to reduce puffiness and improve shape.

9. Travel Essentials

Jennie further revealed a few accessories or travel essentials she keeps: hats, beanies, sunglasses, and seeing glasses.

10. Snack

How can a list of must-haves be completed without some snacks? Jennie loves to munch on chips as a snack, so she keeps some with her. But she also likes dehydrated fruit or something healthier.

Well, these are the 10 must-have items that Jennie swears by. What are your thoughts about them?

