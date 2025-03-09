IU has returned to the world of K-dramas with When Life Gives You Tangerines, and the series has already made a strong debut and recorded great viewership numbers on Netflix. It has gained a lot of attraction across the globe and has become an international hit. The series stars Park Bo-Gum, Moon Sori, Park Hae-Joon, and others, apart from the Korean idol-turned-actress.

It premiered on March 7, 2025, and has dropped only four episodes. And within these, the fans have fallen in love with the characters and their dynamics. While the Hotel del Luna actress is receiving a lot of love for her role as Ae-Sun, Bo-Gum is equally appreciated for portraying such a diligent and innocent character. Scroll ahead to know more.

When Life Gives You Tangerines was written by Lim Sang-Choon and directed by Kim Won-Seok. Set in the backdrop of the 1950s era in Jeju, the storyline follows Ae-Sun (IU), a high-spirited and courageous woman, and Gwan-Sik (Park Bo-Gum), a dedicated man who has faced a lot of hurdles in his life. How their lives get entangled through generations and reflect their journey from past to present is all about the drama. It’s quite a heart-warming tale.

So far, the drama has gained huge attention internationally and achieved recognition on Netflix. It has even topped the charts in different countries within a day of its release, marking its remarkable success. When Life Gives You Tangerines has ranked no.1 in South Korea, Indonesia, Hong Kong, and Singapore, while it secured the second position in Philippines and Taiwan, on 3rd in Vietnam, Thailand, and Japan, 5th in Malaysia and it got the 9th position in India, as per the latest reports.

When Life Gives You Tangerines is becoming the most-watched K-drama of 2025 across Asia, with such rankings and impressive reviews. The series is making so much buzz because of its heartmelting storyline, the relevance of the characters, the star power of IU and Park Bo-Gum, their chemistry, and so on. Now, fans are waiting with great anticipation to know what happens next and how the story unfolds further in the upcoming episodes.

For the unversed, despite being friends for years, this is the first time that IU and Park Bo-Gum have been paired onscreen as a couple. In a recent interview, the idol-turned-actress opened up about her work experience with the Reply 1988 actor and said, “From the very first day of shooting, I felt very much at ease. And, after we shot together and worked on this drama series for about a year, what I felt was that, even more so than what I had already known about him: Bo-gum is someone who’s just a really great person.”

Well, have you started to watch When Life Gives You Tangerines yet?

