BLACKPINK’s Jisoo is debuting on the big screens with upcoming film, Omniscient Reader’s Viewpoint. At the same time, Lee Min-Ho, Ahn Hyo-Seop, and the other star cast have joined hands to make this Korean movie extraordinarily superior. K-drama and Korean movie fans have been anticipating with bated breath, as we have never seen anything like this. Ever since the announcement of this film, it has become the talk of the town.

Now, the trailer and poster have dropped, and we cannot wait for the film to be released in the theatres. The film is based on the popular novel Omniscient Reader, which revolves around a fantasy novel that becomes a reality. Scroll ahead to read more.

The action-packed, palpitating video clip gives a glimpse of all the lead characters in the movie, leaving us excited for the upcoming rollercoaster ride. The storyline revolves around Kim Dok-Ja (Ahn Hyo-Seop), a real-life character who suddenly gets transported into a fantasy world while reading a novel. As he knows what happens in the book, Dok-Ja sets out to save the world from the coming apocalypse. On the other hand, Lee Min-Ho plays Yoo Joong-Hyuk, the lead protagonist from the novel that Kim Dok-Ja was reading.

The new trailer that has dropped begins with Kom Dok-Ja (Ahn Hyo-Seop) on a train. As he reads the first line from the first chapter of the novel—“The subway stopped in the middle of Dongho Bridge,” the text becomes reality. The subway that Kim Dok-Ja is riding stops at the same place, leaving him with the unbelievable thought that this is what happened in the novel as well. He realizes, “This is the same as the start of that novel.”

As the video clip goes on, after the Dongho bridge collapses, Kim Dok-Ja meets with once a fictional character, Yoo Joong-Hyuk (Lee Min-Ho), from the novel. When the two protagonists from two different worlds meet, Joong-Hyuk asks him, “What are you?” After this, the trailer shares back-to-back glimpses of the other characters who have important roles in the movie Omniscient Reader’s Viewpoint. Chae Soo-Bin, Shin Seung-Ho, Nana, and BLACKPINK’s Jisoo join forces to save the world. The Snowdrop actress can be seen in a different avatar with a gun in the trailer.

Meanwhile, the poster of the movie says, “The world inside the novel becomes a reality.” It is a star-studded project where Lee Min-Ho will be seen after his K-drama When The Stars Gossip. Chae Soo-Bin will make a big screen appearance after playing the female lead in When Phone Rings.

On the other hand, Ahn Hyo-Seop will be seen in a project after a very long time, and Jisoo, who has been quite busy this year, will debut in a full-feature film. So, are you ready to witness as fantasy blends with reality in Omniscient Reader’s Viewpoint?

The movie will hit the theatres in July 2025. Check out the trailer here:

