It’s not new that Ahn Hyo Seop enjoys a massive fanbase across the globe, and ever since he portrayed Kang Tae-moo’s character in Business Proposal, his fandom has doubled than what it was, because who wouldn’t want to have such a good-looking millionaire boyfriend? *wink* However, recently, he attended a fan meet and talked about being such an influential person. Scroll and read.

Hyo Seop attended The Present – Here and Now fan meet arranged at the Mall of Asia Arena in Manila, Philippines, under the Filipino clothing brand Bench. This is Dr Romantic actor’s first solo fan meeting in Manila.

Declaring his happiness and excitement, Ahn Hyo Seop said, “For the past 3 to 5 years, I’ve been busy with different shoots, so I really wanted to have the chance to meet my fans. Looking at you guys today, I’m very happy.” Sharing his love for his audience, in a heartfelt message, he mentioned, “You guys make me who I am. I can only exist because of you guys. I’m not lying. The reason why I’m here right now is because you’ve always supported me, and I’m very thankful for that.”

In the two-hour-long event, Ahn Hyo Seop talked about behind-the-scenes and fun memories from his top-ranked 3 dramas, Lovers of the Red Sky, Dr Romantic, and Business Proposal. He even shared that there are many places in South Korea that he would like to visit, but most importantly, he wants to go to a place with less crowd so that he can enjoy nature.

However, being such a popular celebrity, Ahn Hyo Seop holds a lot of power and influence on his audience. Talking about it and how he felt that burden when young, the ‘A Time Called You’ actor revealed, “When I was young, the idea of being famous or bringing influence to others was a very big burden for me. These days, I often think about how I get to have a good influence on my fans,” as quoted by AllKPop.

For the unversed, A Time Called You is a K-drama that might have received a lot of audience appreciation, but it also got caught in controversies for showing South Korea in the wrong shade.

What are your thoughts about Ahn Hyo Seop‘s opinion? Let us know.

