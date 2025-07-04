Kajol made her debut in the horror genre with Maa. Produced by Ajay Devgn, the mythological horror film roared loud in its opening weekend. The pace gradually slowed down, and its entry into the top 10 female-led highest-grossing films looks impossible now. Scroll below for a detailed week 1 report!

How much did Maa earn in its first week?

As per the estimates, Maa earned 1.80 crores on day 7. It witnessed a slight dip of 10% compared to 2 crores* earned on the previous day. The opening week has concluded at 28.13 crore net, which is about 33.19 crore in gross earnings.

Maa was already dealing with strong competition from Sitaare Zameen Par. Metro In Dino has joined the box office battle starting today. It is now to be seen how Vishal Furia’s directorial holds itself in the coming days. Hopefully, the second weekend boost will push it closer to the 50 crore mark.

Take a look at the revised week 1 box office breakdown below:

Day 1: 4.93 crores

Day 2: 6.26 crores

Day 3: 7.24 crores

Day 4: 2.70 crores *

* Day 5: 3.20 crores *

* Day 6: 2 crores *

* Day 7: 1.80 crores*

Total: 28.13 crores

Maa vs Top 10 female-led films at the Indian box office

The trailer raised our expectations to another level and it looked like Maa would be a huge surprise at the box office. However, it still needs around 47 crores to make its entry into the top 10 female-led grossers in India. The first target is to beat Sonam Kapoor’s Neerja, that minted 75.61 crores in its lifetime. The milestone is pretty far and it will be challenging to reach that point.

Take a look at the top 10 highest-grossing female-centric films in India:

The Kerala Story: 238.27 crores Tanu Weds Manu Returns: 152 crores Gangubai Kathiawadi: 128.89 crores Raazi: 123.17 crores Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi: 94.92 crores Crew: 90 crores Article 370: 84 crores Veere Di Wedding: 83 crores The Dirty Picture: 85 crores Neerja: 75.61 crores

Maa Box Office Summary (7 Days)

India net: 28.13 crores

India gross: 33.19 crores

Overseas gross: 3.66 crores

Worldwide gross: 36.85 crores

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office Collection Day 14: Axes Sky Force To Emerge As The 4th Highest Bollywood Grosser Of 2025!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News