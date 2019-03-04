Kangana Ranaut On Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi’s Pakistan Release: “We Will Have To Send Our Army To Take Digital Copies Back”

The ‘Queen’ of controversies and flamboyant actress, Kangana Ranaut, renowned for her outspoken nature, has finally broken silence over her film Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi’s release in Pakistan.

Recently, Kangana had bashed Shabana Azmi and tagged her as anti-national. In a statement, she had said, “People like Shabana Azmi calling for halt on cultural exchange — they are the ones who promote Bharat Tere Tukde Honge gangs… why did they organise an event in Karachi in the first place when Pakistani artistes have been banned after Uri attacks? And now they are trying to save face? The film industry is full of such anti-nationals who boost enemies’ morals in many ways, but right now is the time to focus on decisive actions… Pakistan ban is not the focus, Pakistan destruction is.”

The Queen actress hosted a success party yesterday for her entire team at her residence. Now after the above comment of hers, she too was questioned about the same, on why did she release her film in Pakistan after the Uri attacks. On being asked about the same, for the first time, Kangana remained tongue tied. She said, “See what happens is that if the film is already distributed, they have the digital copy and if we want that back, we will have to send our army to take that back (jokingly), though we sent our army by air but they didn’t bring the digital copy back (Laughs). So the thing is, you can stop from future releases to happen, but what is in their possession if that has to be taken from them, it will again be the same situation.”

Ask her on why did she release the film there even after knowing about the attacks, she said, “Well I think that is precisely the distribution and the trade was going like that, I assume. I’m not the minister in charge of the trade (Laughs). But if you ask me, for me it is very important, the sentiment of the country and the Jawan’s family, that’s very important.”

When she was asked if she will release any of her films in Pakistan from now on, she replied that if she’s producing any film, she won’t release it. “If I’m producing a film then definitely that is the route I will take. It’s not that it is a very big territory, it’s almost insignificant.”

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!