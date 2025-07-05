The Notebook is regarded as one of the most loved and appreciated romantic dramas from the earlier decade. Starring Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams in the lead, the movie told a story about a couple who met in a small town had a brief affair before parting ways. But fate had other plans as they reunited a few years later, only to realise that their love for each other was just the same as before. The movie, which is adapted from a Nicholas Sparks novel of the same name, went on to become a box office hit upon its release. However, not many know that the lead pair was not the initial choice to play the roles.

Who were the initial choices to play Allie and Noah in The Notebook?

Despite the Gosling-McAdams pair’s global recognition, the two actors were not the first choices to play Allie and Noah in The Notebook. Britney Spears had auditioned for the role of Allie. Her full audition tape was released by Daily Mail on October 23, 2023. The scene for the audition was when Allie breaks down in front of Noah after revealing the news of her marriage to Lon (played by James Marsden in the film). Her audition was also loved by the film’s casting director, Michael Barry, per E! Online.

Then, Jessica Biel was also reported to play Allie. She had auditioned from her trailer on the set of The Texas Chainsaw Massacre. She and Gosling paired up to play a scene in the trailer itself. She recalled her audition experience as a “very strange, very Hollywood moment.”

Tom Cruise was initially chosen to play Noah in the film. Steven Spielberg had expressed his interest in casting the Mission: Impossible star; however, it did not materialise over scheduling conflicts back when the rights for the book were taken in 1999, almost 6 years before the film went into production.

The infamous feud and eventual reconciliation between Rachel McAdams and Ryan Gosling on the set of The Notebook

Rachel McAdams and Ryan Gosling displayed amazing onscreen chemistry as the lead pair in The Notebook. The two, however, did not see eye to eye with each other on the set. The stories of their offline feud are infamous in the acting industry. From not seeing each other before the scene to even quarreling with each other, the two behaved opposite in real life as opposed to their on-screen avatars in the film. It is also reported that Gosling did try to replace McAdams at a point; however, the two actors eventually worked out their differences.

The feud between Gosling and McAdams was also acknowledged by the film’s director, Nick Cassavetes. Gosling recalled meeting McAdams in New York, a couple of years after the film, and both gave their acquaintance another chance. The pair went on to date each other a few years after the film’s release, but eventually broke up in 2009. Neither has come forward with the story of their dating or breakup, but the twist in their feuds tale was certainly surprising for many.

For more such updates, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: Elio North America Box Office Day 11: Inches Closer To Crossing The $50 Million Mark!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News