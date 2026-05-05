Project Hail Mary, starring Ryan Gosling, is one of the movies doing well at the box office despite being in theaters for over a month. The movie is on track to hit $650 million worldwide, and ahead of that, it is beating several box-office hits and is now eyeing a Disney hit, Moana. Keep scrolling for the deets.

How much has the film earned so far at the worldwide box office?

The Ryan Gosling starrer is still in the domestic top 5 even after seven weekends. The sci-fi film collected a solid $8.5 million on its 7th three-day weekend at the box office in North America. It declined by only 33.7% from last weekend, despite losing 493 theaters due to The Devil Wears Prada 2’s release.

According to Box Office Mojo, Project Hail Mary has grossed $318.3 million in North America in 45 days. The database also reveals that the film grossed $320.1 million overseas, bringing the global cume to $638.4 million. It has surpassed The Martian’s global haul to become the top-grossing Andy Weir film adaptation and is on track to hit $650 million worldwide.

Worldwide collection breakdown

Domestic – $318.3 million

International – $320.1 million

Worldwide – $638.4 million

Set to beat Moana worldwide

According to the report, the Ryan Gosling starrer movie is on track to beat Moana at the worldwide box office. Moana is the 2016 Disney film, which is not considered a direct adaptation of a specific book, fairy tale, or previous movie. However, it was heavily inspired by Polynesian mythology, culture, and history. Moana, featuring Dwayne Johnson‘s voice as Maui, the demigod, collected $643.4 million at the worldwide box office in its theatrical run.

Project Hail Mary is less than $5 million away from surpassing Moana’s global haul. This shows the excellent performance of the Ryan Gosling starrer at the box office. Directed by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, the film follows a science teacher who wakes up alone on a spaceship. As his memory returns, he uncovers a mission to stop a mysterious substance that is killing Earth’s sun, and that an unexpected friendship may be the key. Project Hail Mary was released on March 20.

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