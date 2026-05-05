Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, and Rakesh Bedi’s Dhurandhar 2 refuses to slow down. It has entered its seventh week at the box office, and the momentum is unreal! The spy action thriller sequel is now inches away from entering the 300 crore club in South Indian territories. Scroll below for the latest update!

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection in South India

According to the latest update, Dhurandhar: The Revenge has accumulated 299.30 crore gross in 47 days in the South Indian territories. It has performed the best in Karnataka, where it grossed 140.78 crore. The remaining sum comes from the Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala circuits.

Hindi remained the dominant language, contributing to the total collection of 223 crore gross in the region. On the other hand, the Telugu belt brought in 47.25 crore gross. The remaining 29.05 crore are combined earnings from the Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam versions.

All set to enter the 300 crore club!

70 lakhs more in the kitty, and Dhurandhar 2 will become the first non-South film in history to cross the 300 crore milestone in the South Indian territories. It is already the highest-grossing non-South film in the region. All new milestones are set to be unlocked in the next two days.

Check out the highest-grossing non-South movies in South India (gross earnings):

Dhurandhar 2: 299.30 crore (47 days) Avatar 2: 296.90 crore Jawan: 188.13 crore Dhurandhar: 153.83 crore Pathaan: 135.05 crore Animal: 134.12 crore Avengers: Endgame: 125.75 crore Spider-Man: No Way Home: 112.14 crore Avatar: Fire and Ash: 107.95 crore Dangal: 89.70 crore

More about Dhurandhar: The Revenge

Aditya Dhar’s directorial also stars Sara Arjun, Gaurav Gera, Danish Pandor, and Manav Gohil, among others. It is produced by Jio Studios and B62 Studios. It was released in theatres worldwide on March 19, 2026.

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