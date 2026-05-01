Avengers: Doomsday is probably the biggest release of this year. It is going to be a huge event for comic book movie lovers. The film will bring back most of the OG Avengers, along with X-Men characters, so anticipation is sky-high. To highlight that the film is clashing with Dune 3, another big release this year. There are months before it releases, and there are still a lot of speculations around its box office. We bring a new one. Will it be able to challenge Spider-Man: No Way Home’s debut weekend gross as the biggest December opening of all time? Keep scrolling for the deets.

The upcoming Avengers movie will reportedly change the MCU forever. It is expected to connect to the events of Avengers: Endgame, which involve the concept of incursions. It has a huge ensemble cast with Robert Downey Jr as the big bad villain, Doctor Doom. The Comic-Con trailer is all the internet can talk about, even though the studio hasn’t officially released it. The leaked parts are going viral on social media.

How much did Spider-Man: No Way Home earn on its opening weekend in North America?

According to Box Office Mojo’s data, Spider-Man: No Way Home recorded the all-time biggest opening weekend for December releases. It collected $260.1 million on its opening weekend at the box office in North America and became the biggest opening weekend ever for December releases. It has put a significant gap between it and Star Wars: The Force Awakens at #2. The Force Awakens collected $247.9 million on its opening weekend in North America.

Can Avengers: Doomsday beat No Way Home for the #1 spot?

Surpassing Spider-Man: No Way Home’s debut weekend gross at the domestic box office should be a piece of cake for the Avengers: Doomsday. The Avengers movies hold a lot of weight at the box office, and they have always earned record-breaking numbers on opening weekends. For more perspective, Avengers: Endgame holds the record for the biggest opening weekend of all time in North America, with a massive $357.1 million.

Spider-Man: No Way Home holds the record for the all-time second-largest opening weekend at the domestic box office. Avengers: Infinity War has the 3rd biggest opening weekend ever. But MCU‘s reputation declined a lot in the post-Endgame era, and with most of the OG Avengers returning in Doomsday, it has a good shot at beating Spider-Man: Brand New Day as the biggest domestic opening weekend of all time among December releases. The Tom Holland-led movie went on to gross $804.7 million domestically and $1.9 billion worldwide.

More about Avengers: Doomsday

The story follows events set fourteen months after Thunderbolts*, as heroes from multiple universes unite to confront a looming threat. The Avengers, Wakandans, and New Avengers from Earth-616 join forces with the Fantastic Four from Earth-828 and the original X-Men from another universe, as they come together to face the existential danger posed by Doctor Doom. Avengers: Doomsday will be released on December 17.

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