Riteish Deshmukh starrer Raja Shivaji is set to become the fastest Marathi film to cross the 50 crore milestone in India. The historical action drama maintained a healthy hold on Tuesday and is close to beating the domestic lifetime of Lai Bhaari. Scroll below for the day 5 report!

Raja Shivaji Box Office Day 5 Early Trends

According to early trends, Raja Shivaji collected 5.5-6.5 crore net in India, across all languages. It remained on similar lines as 6.20 crore collected on the first Monday. The word-of-mouth is at an all-time high, driving impressive footfalls in both the Hindi and Marathi belt.

The total box office collection in India will land around 48.7-49.7 crore. Sanjay Dutt, Genelia Deshmukh, Vidya Balan, Abhishek Bachchan, Sachin Khedekar and Mahesh Manjrekar co-starrer will soon recover its estimated budget of 75 crore and emerge as a box office success.

Check out the day-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Day 1: 12.40 crore

Day 2: 11.50 crore

Day 3: 13.10 crore

Day 4: 6.20 crore

Day 5: 5.5-6.5 crore (estimates)

Total: 48.7-49.7 crore

Set to emerge as Riteish Deshmukh’s highest-grossing film in India!

Raja Shivaji is currently the 4th highest-grossing Marathi film of all time at the domestic box office. In the next two to three days, it will surpass Ved and become Riteish Deshmukh’s highest-grossing film in the language. Along with that, it will become his 9th highest-grossing film at the Indian box office.

Take a look at Riteish Deshmukh’s highest-grossing films in India (net collection):

Housefull 4: 206 crore Housefull 5: 198.41 crore Total Dhamaal: 154.3 crore Housefull 3: 107.7 crore Housefull 2: 114 crore Ek Villain: 105.5 crore Housefull: 74.4 crore Humshakals: 63.72 crore Ved: 61.20 crore Raja Shivaji: 48.7-49.7 crore (5-day estimates)

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