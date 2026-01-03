Agastya Nanda has made a promising theatrical debut with Ikkis. Fans compared him to Abhishek Bachchan, who also made his acting debut with a war drama, Refugee. Do you know, the star kid is all set to surpass the collection of his Mama’s first film? Scroll below for the day 2 box office report!

Ikkis Box Office Collection Day 2

According to the official figures, Ikkis earned 4.02 crores on day 2. It was a regular working Friday, which led to a 25% drop in earnings. But the hold was good, considering the strong competition from Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar and Avatar: Fire And Ash. Dharmendra co-starrer has managed to bring in notable footfalls so far and is ready for a good jump today and tomorrow.

The net box office collection in India has reached 11.30 crores. Ikkis was made on a reported budget of 60 crores. In 2 days, the makers have recovered 18.83% of the estimated cost. There’s no competition until the arrival of Border 2 on January 23, 2025, which gives it enough time to reach the safe zone. Only time will tell if Arun Khetarpal’s biographical drama gains the success tag. Including GST, the gross earnings come to 13.33 crores.

Check out the day-wise box office collection (India net):

Day 1: 7.28 crores

Day 2: 4.02 crores

Total: 11.30 crores

Agastya Nanda vs Abhishek Bachchan’s debut!

Abhishek Bachchan‘s Bollywood debut was an average affair at the box office. It earned 17.08 crores net in its lifetime. Ikkis has already earned 66% of its total earnings in only 48 hours. In its first weekend, Agastya Nanda starrer will beat his mama’s first film.

Ikkis Box Office Collection Day 2 Summary

Budget: 60 crores

India net: 11.30 crores

India gross: 13.33 crores

Budget recovery: 18.83%

