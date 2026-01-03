It’s been an unreal run for Dhurandhar at the Indian box office, especially considering the negativity surrounding it. Ranveer Singh starrer is determined to enter the 800 crore club, and the odds are in favor! Made on a budget of 225 crores, the spy action thriller has registered impressive profits. Scroll below for the day 29 update!

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 29

The official figures are out, and Aditya Dhar’s film earned 9.70 crores on day 29. This is the first time since the big release on December 5, 2025, that Dhurandhar has dropped below the 10 crore mark. But the hold is fantastic, and it missed the double-digit score by only a few lakhs. The streak may have been broken, but it remains the only Bollywood film in history to have earned 10 crore+ for 28 consecutive days.

Compared to 12.40 crores garnered on New Year’s eve, Ranveer Singh starrer saw only a 22% drop in earnings. That too, in its fifth week, which is unbelievable! The overall box office collection in India have reached 794.20 crores net. Today, Dhurandhar will officially enter the 800 crore, marking a debut for Bollywood! Including taxes, the gross total lands at 937.15 crores.

Check out the detailed box office breakdown in India (net collection) below:

Week 1 – 218 crores

Week 2 – 261.5 crores

Week 3 – 189.3 crores

Week 4 – 115.70 crores

Day 29 – 9.70 crores

Total – 794.20 crores

Crosses 250% profits!

Aditya Dhar‘s spy action thriller was one of the most expensive Bollywood films of 2025, mounted at a reported investment of 225 crores. In 29 days, the makers have minted profits of 253%. It is the 5th most profitable Hindi film of last year.

Dhurandhar Box Office Summary Day 29

Budget: 225 crores

India net: 794.20 crores

India gross: 937.15 crores

ROI: 253%

Verdict: Super-duper hit

