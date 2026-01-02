The North American box office will be set on fire on January 9, 2026, with the arrival of Indian biggies, Jana Nayagan and The Raja Saab. Prabhas and Thalapathy Vijay are locking horns in an intense box office battle for premiere pre-sales. Scroll below for a detailed report.

The Raja Saab vs Jana Nayagan US Box Office Advance Booking

According to the Venky Box Office, Prabhas’ pull is currently shining bright in the US. The Telugu horror comedy action fantasy has grossed $331K in advance booking for the premiere shows. It has sold 11.76K tickets from over 1K shows across 344 locations.

On the other hand, Thalapathy Vijay‘s political action thriller has garnered $295K in premiere pre-sales. It is noted that there are only 463 shows available, which is less than half of The Raja Saab. Despite that, the momentum is strong with over 14K ticket sales from 205 locations.

There are 7 days left for the premiere shows. Jana Nayagan only needs a 12% jump in pre-sales to beat Maruthi’s directorial. The momentum will pick up during the final week, and it will be interesting to see which biggie eventually wins the race!

The Raja Saab vs Jana Nayagan North America Premiere Pre-Sales

At the North American box office, Prabhas & Maruthi‘s film has collected $342K. Interestingly, in other parts apart from the US, Jana Nayagan is performing better than The Raja Saab. It has accumulated ticket sales worth $400K. The demand is increasing with every passing day, and H Vinoth‘s directorial needs the introduction of new shows to perform better.

With one leading the US, while the other ahead in the North American race, it would be interesting to see which film eventually wins the box office battle. The last few days will be crucial.

