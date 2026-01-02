Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda has made his theatrical debut after his first acting role in The Archies. He leads the biographical war drama, Ikkis, based on the life of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal. The posthumous film of legendary Bollywood star Dharmendra has exceeded expectations with its opening. Check out day 1 box office collection!

Ikkis Box Office Day 1 Collection

According to the official figures, Ikkis earned 7.28 crores at the Indian box office on day 1. Sriram Raghavan’s directorial is facing strong competition from Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar, which is still holding the maximum screen count. But the pace is fantastic, as it performed far better than Kartik Aaryan & Ananya Panday’s Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri.

The holiday season was expected to benefit the box office run, but the biographical war drama has truly exceeded expectations so far. There’s also an emotional factor involved, as our dear late veteran actor, Dharmendra, is seen for the very last time on the big screen. Including GST, the gross earnings have concluded at 8.59 crores.

708% higher than Agastya Nanda + Dharmendra’s salary for Ikkis

Although there is no official confirmation, Ikkis is reportedly mounted on a decent budget of 60 crores. Agastya Nanda is rumored to have been paid 70 lakhs, while the late Dharmendra received a remuneration of 20 lakhs. Their combined remuneration comes to 90 lakhs. This means the duo has brought in a whopping 718% higher opening at the box office, which is impressive!

The first weekend is around the corner, and one can only expect an upward trend at the box office, considering the word-of-mouth is also favorable. Sriram Raghavan‘s directorial could turn out to be the first big surprise of Bollywood in 2026. If it continues to stand strong against Dhurandhar, there’s also a freeway to mint moolah until the arrival of Border 2 on January 23.

Ikkis Box Office Summary Day 1

Budget: 60 crores

India net: 7.28 crores

India gross: 8.59 crores

