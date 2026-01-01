Agastya Nanda has officially arrived on the big screen with Sriram Raghavan’s Ikkis, and as per the early trends, he has made sure to live up to the legacy of the Bachchans, Nandas, and Kapoors, delivering one of the best debuts by a male actor since 2010. In fact, the boy has outshone the opening day numbers of his Chachu Ranbir Kapoor as well!

Agastya Nanda VS Chachu Ranbir Kapoor’s Debut!

Agastya Nanda has made a good debut for a war film as well, apart from delivering the 5th-best debut for a male actor in Hindi Cinema. Meanwhile, his chachu Ranbir Kapoor registered an opening of 3 crore with Saawariya. Agastya’s film performed much better!

Ikkis Box Office Day 1

On the opening day, January 1, Thursday, Ikkis managed to register an opening of 7 – 7.5 crore as per the early trends. This is a solid start for a debutant in the current box office climate. By hitting these numbers, Agastya has comfortably cruised into the Top 5 highest openings for a male debutant since 2010.

Pushes Ayushmann Khurrana Out!

Agastya Nanda’s war film has pushed Ayushmann Khurrana out of the top 10 highest openings by debutantes at the box office. Vicky Donor earned 1.8 crore on day 1 and was the 10th biggest debut by a male actor.

Check out the top 10 debuts in Bollywood since 2010 by Male Actors Of Hindi Cinema (India Net Collections).

Saiyaara: 21.25 crore Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon (2015): 10.15 crore Dhadak (2018): 8.71 crore Ikkis (2025): 7 – 7.5 crore* (estimated) Student Of The Year (2012): 7.48 crore Hero (2015): 6.85 crore Heropanti (2014): 6.50 crore Kai Po Che (2013): 4.50 crore Ishaqzaade (2012): 4.06 crore Tadap (2021): 4.05 crore

