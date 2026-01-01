Tollywood in 2025 did not roar as it had in the past year. While the A-listers and their biggies could not churn out expected profits due to heavy budgets, the small films delivered better profits. In fact, right from Venkatesh to Nani, bowed down to Little Hearts – a Telugu rom-com that won hearts beyond expectations.

Little Hearts & The Rom Com Revolution!

This year has been the year of romance for Indian Cinema in general. Every industry has won hearts with some beautiful stories. Little Hearts ruled the Telugu Cinema with maximum profits. Mounted on a budget of only 2 crore, this film has captured the hearts of the youth, earning a net collection of 26.47 crore. With a profit of 24.47 crore, its Return on Investment stands at a mind-boggling 1223.5%.

Most Profitable Telugu Films Of 2025

While the top spot is claimed by Little Hearts, the second spot in the list also belongs to a rural romance, Raju Weds Rambai, which arrived in the last leg of the year and surprised everyone with its massive profit of 608.8%. The film turned its investment of 2.5 crore into a roaring superhit!

Check out the box office report of all the successful Telugu films, along with their budget, collection, profit, and verdict.

Little Hearts: 2 crore | 26.47 crore | 1223.5% | Super Hit Raju Weds Rambai: 2.5 crore | 17.72 crore | 608.8% | Super Hit Court: State VS A Nobody: 10 crore | 40.6 crore | 306% | Super Hit Sankranthiki Vasthunam: 50 crore | 186.9 crore | 273.8% | Super Hit Single: 14 crore | 26.71 crore | 90.79% | Plus Mirai: 60 crore | 147.34 crore | 58% | Plus Mad Square: 40 crore | 50.12 crore | 25.3% | Plus HIT 3: 70 crore | 81 crore | 15.71% | Plus Subham: 6 crore | 6.78 crore | 13% | Plus K-Ramp: 18 crore | 19.72 crore | 9.5% | Plus

Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Telugu Films of 2025 here.

