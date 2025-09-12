Mirai Movie Review: Teja Sajja Digs Ramayana Roots & Makes Us Chant Jai Shri Ram With Guaranteed Goosebumps - What A Film!

Mirai Movie Review Rating:

Star Cast: Teja Sajja, Manchu Manoj, Ritika Nayak, Shriya Saran, Jayaram, Jagapathi Babu, Rajendranath Zutshi, Pawan Chopra, Tanja Keller

Director: Karthik Gattamneni

What’s Good: The entire storyline and direction

What’s Bad: A little subpar VFX

Watch or Not?: Absolutely yes, Thank me later.

Language: Telugu, Dubbed in Hindi, Malalayam, Kannada, Bengali, Marathi & Chinese

Available On: Theatrical release

Runtime: 2 hours and 29 minutes

Until last year, I did not know who Teja Sajja is, but then HanuMan arrived, and it shaped Indian Cinema for the better. The film worked wonders in all languages, and Teja Sajja had a newfound stardom, which is tapped in his new mythological offering, Mirai. Now, while I cannot disclose what Mirai is, I can surely vouch for one thing – that despite a little flawed VFX and a little slumpy progress in the storyline, this film is absolutely a winner, and you can definitely dive into the theaters for this experience as soon as possible!

We have often seen that mythology if done right never goes wrong. While Kalki 2898 AD could not be a blockbuster because of its budget, recently released Mahavatar Narsimha has turned into a blockbuster. Both mythological films finding a swarm of audiences rooting for the legends that cannot be called myths!

Mirai is rooted in the Hindu belief system, and when dug deeper, it connects its roots to the Ramayana. Lord Shri Ram and Sampati turn the main arcs of the climax that would give you thrills. Keeping aside the VFX and CGI, the film gives you guaranteed goosebumps once it takes off after the interval. Meanwhile, it keeps setting up the premise in the first half!

Mirai Movie Review: Script Analysis

The story of Mirai starts from Shriya Saran, giving birth to a superhero – Veda (Teja Sajja), but she has to leave him after giving birth for the betterment of the mankind. However, after 24 years, the world needs Veda to save humanity as he is the one who will save the world when evil decides to takeover. However, to protect Dharma, Veda needs to fight Mahabir Lama.

Why this fight? The story takes us to the time when Samrat Ashoka decided to leave war and practice peace. He divided his powers into 9 granthas. The one who combines these nine granthas will turn immortal. While Mahabir Lama (Manchu Manoj) is in search for these 9 granthas, Veda, who is unaware of his powers, is reminded of his soul purpose, and the story takes a brilliant turn in this race of who reaches the ninth grantha and the ultimate weapon Mirai, and owns it.

Mirai Movie Review: Star Performance

Teja Sajja looks brilliant as Veda, and he confidently carries the film on his shoulders, showcasing both sincerity in his emotional scenes and conviction in the action. In fact, after a time, it felt like he himself surrendered himself to the tale of Mirai and its connection to Lord Ram. Shriya Saran playing the mother Goddess was one of the most powerful cameos of recent times. Jayaram playing Rishi Agastya and insisting Gen-Z kids call him AG was such a cool move, and he pulled it off so brilliantly that, personally, I am a fan!

But the most brilliant aspect of Mirai was its story, deeply rooted in mythology. Part facts and part fiction, it weaves a world you would want to explore more! The story begins with Emperor Ashoka, a historical figure, and seamlessly connects his legend of the nine sacred books. A story finding its foot equally in history, spirituality, and mythology, binding it into a religious tale you would root for, is a fantasy most stories lack.

Mirai Movie Review: Direction, Music

Karthik Gattamneni, who also handled the cinematography, proves he’s a master storyteller with a keen eye for details. Right from introducing elements of Ramayana throughout the story to connecting the entire roots to Ramayana in the climax, he has woven a brilliant world with such a fine blend of ancient and modern, elements of history, folklore, and fantasy.

The narrative is ambitious, and for the most part, Gattamneni executes it with such confidence that you would root for his storytelling as an audience. The film kicks off in the pre-interval phase and a phenomenal climax takes over, making you want to root for a sequel soon.

However, only issue was not coming to the story straight and injecting an unnecessary and forced comedy track in the first half with a totally irrelevant plot of a cop chase. The entire plot affected the pace of the film big time and was a major distraction from a brilliant story that had been building its layers since the first frame!

The VFX of the film is a weak point, but the story has been built on such brilliant nuances that you never complain about the VFX. In fact, pulling this off on a limited budget is a masterstroke for Teja Sajja’s film. The visuals, in fact, have been used to enhance the storytelling instead of overpowering it, a rarity in modern filmmaking. The final act, in a jaw-dropping display of visual effects and spiritual fervor, will give you guaranteed goosebumps. The background music adds another brilliant layer to build a beautiful mythological tale!

Mirai Movie Review: The Last Word

Mirai’s strongest element is its invocation of Lord Rama. The narrative takes us to the Treta Yug and the land where Lord Ram picked up his weapon for the first time; the entire plot is surreal. And suddenly the film is no longer a simple hero-versus-villain story as it turns into Dharma vs Adharma. Teja Sajja’s Veda draws strength not just from a magical weapon but from his faith and devotion. The climax, with all the shlokas in the background, is a cinematic experience, I would not want anyone to miss!

In one of the scenes, Teja Sajja’s Vedaa asks Rishi Agastya, What is there in that 9th grantha and he answers, “Wo jo accha insaan paana nahi chahta aur bura insaan chhodna nahi chahta – Amaratva!” What a film!

4 stars.

Mirai Trailer

