Teja Sajja’s Mirai arrived in cinemas with sky-high expectations after the blockbuster success of HanuMan. The trailer promised a mythological fantasy blended with modern spectacle. Now that the film has landed, viewers are actively sharing their initial reactions on X (Twitter) after watching the first-day first show.

One fan enjoyed the movie but felt some parts could have been avoided. He wrote, “#Mirai Good One 👍Aa comedy track and police track waste. Rest all well done. Konchem length cut chesi unte blockbuster but still will be a hit easily.”

Another viewer felt the film picked up beautifully after a slow start, sharing, “#MIRAI – Blockbuster Teja comes back with yet another good script and delivers big. What started slow picked pace and delivered a sensational interval block Avg second with great climax Climax – Entire theatre is reverberated with the chants of Jai Shri Ram! Jai Shri Ram!”

Many fans were particularly impressed with the first half. A user noted, #Mirai 1st half is a banger 💥💥 with usual teja and Srinu comedy , interval is very good . 2nd is bit lengthy with same template as #HanuMan Overall, it’s a good movie 🎉🎉 Congrats team 3.5/5.”

Technical brilliance also came in for praise. One moviegoer rated the film with four stars and posted, “#Mirai – A Divine Action Adventure! 🔥✨ High moments, solid interval, superb climax. Tech brilliance + Gowra Hari BGM elevate big time. @tejasajja123 shines bright. @HeroManoj1 👌💥 Unique, engaging & worth a big-screen watch! Rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐/5.”

However, a few were not completely satisfied. As one user shared his experience and explained, “#Mirai – 🆗 Teja Sajja delivers a gud Perf. Graceful Shreya. Superb Visuals & BGM. Promising start, middle portions r draggy. Post Interval Transformation fight gud. Lord Rama saved d climax. Though not extra ordinary, it Deserves a One Time Watch for its Cinematic Experience!.”

Echoing the same, another viewer praised the action but felt the later half dipped. He wrote, “Post interval fight sequence is too good . cinematography, bgm 🔥🔥. Rest 2nd half okay. Overall a decent watch #Mirai.”

Final Word

From the early reviews, Mirai is being liked for its visuals, action, music, and the powerful climax that has fans clapping in theatres. Teja Sajja’s effort is winning praise. At the same time, many pointed out that the comedy track and a few dragged portions slowed things down. Even with these flaws, most feel Mirai is a good theatre watch with some big high points.

