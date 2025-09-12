Teja Sajja’s Mirai arrived in cinemas with sky-high expectations after the blockbuster success of HanuMan. The trailer promised a mythological fantasy blended with modern spectacle. Now that the film has landed, viewers are actively sharing their initial reactions on X (Twitter) after watching the first-day first show.

What Are Netizens Saying?

One fan enjoyed the movie but felt some parts could have been avoided. He wrote, “#Mirai Good One 👍Aa comedy track and police track waste. Rest all well done. Konchem length cut chesi unte blockbuster but still will be a hit easily.”

#Mirai Good One 👍 Aa comedy track and police track waste. Rest all well done. Konchem length cut chesi unte blockbuster but still will be a hit easily — Sai Prasad Reddy (@SaiPR535) September 12, 2025

Another viewer felt the film picked up beautifully after a slow start, sharing, “#MIRAI – Blockbuster Teja comes back with yet another good script and delivers big. What started slow picked pace and delivered a sensational interval block Avg second with great climax Climax – Entire theatre is reverberated with the chants of Jai Shri Ram! Jai Shri Ram!”

Many fans were particularly impressed with the first half. A user noted, #Mirai 1st half is a banger 💥💥 with usual teja and Srinu comedy , interval is very good . 2nd is bit lengthy with same template as #HanuMan Overall, it’s a good movie 🎉🎉 Congrats team 3.5/5.”

#Mirai 1st half is a banger 💥💥 with usual teja and Srinu comedy , interval is very good .. 2nd is bit lengthy with same template as #HanuMan Overall it’s a good movie 🎉🎉 Congrats team 3.5/5 — N@|○ N£nu (@Karthik_nyl) September 12, 2025

Technical brilliance also came in for praise. One moviegoer rated the film with four stars and posted, “#Mirai – A Divine Action Adventure! 🔥✨ High moments, solid interval, superb climax. Tech brilliance + Gowra Hari BGM elevate big time. @tejasajja123 shines bright. @HeroManoj1 👌💥 Unique, engaging & worth a big-screen watch! Rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐/5.”

#Mirai – A Divine Action Adventure! 🔥✨

High moments, solid interval, superb climax.

Tech brilliance + Gowra Hari BGM elevate big time.@tejasajja123 shines bright.@HeroManoj1 👌💥 Unique, engaging & worth a big-screen watch! Rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐/5 — 𝐕𝐢𝐡𝐚𝐚𝐧 (@TheRealPKFan) September 12, 2025

However, a few were not completely satisfied. As one user shared his experience and explained, “#Mirai – 🆗 Teja Sajja delivers a gud Perf. Graceful Shreya. Superb Visuals & BGM. Promising start, middle portions r draggy. Post Interval Transformation fight gud. Lord Rama saved d climax. Though not extra ordinary, it Deserves a One Time Watch for its Cinematic Experience!.”

#Mirai – 🆗 Teja Sajja delivers a gud Perf. Graceful Shreya. Superb Visuals & BGM. Promising start, middle portions r draggy. Post Interval Transformation fight gud. Lord Rama saved d climax. Though not extra ordinary, it Deserves a One Time Watch for its Cinematic Experience! — Christopher Kanagaraj (@Chrissuccess) September 12, 2025

Echoing the same, another viewer praised the action but felt the later half dipped. He wrote, “Post interval fight sequence is too good . cinematography, bgm 🔥🔥. Rest 2nd half okay. Overall a decent watch #Mirai.”

Post interval fight sequence is too good .. cinematography, bgm 🔥🔥. Rest 2nd half okay. Overall a decent watch #Mirai — DJ (@dj_sayzzz) September 12, 2025

Check Out More X Reviews :

#mirai 💥👌 3.5/5

Starts with prabhas voice over ends with High Note 🥵

Excellent output with that budget with good screenplay and story

As raviteja said back karthik gattamneni is very talented director 👌👌

Manoj Anna killed it and teja sajja Good 👍

Few drags except good pic.twitter.com/sa5r6LjciC — randomshitofday (@MrHemanth466494) September 12, 2025

Hit 🎯 bomma @HeroManoj1 carrier best performance 👍👍👍 Sajja anna god mode #Mirai -3.75/5 https://t.co/lcszydonv9 — Prince Anil ™ (@PrinceAnil_24) September 12, 2025

#Mirai movie adhiripoindhi bayya 🔥

don’t miss in big scale..

Super happy from Mahesh babu fans 😍 Rating 3.5/5 — TFI bhanisa (@abhimanianenenu) September 12, 2025

#Mirai Baane undi, Parledu!

A decent fantasy action adventure film which has similar tones of #Karthikeya2 & #Hanuman

Few sequences are fantastic but few are subpar.

Loved #ShriyaSaran role👍🏻#TejaSajja is brilliant and he killed it👌#ManchuManoj role is underwhelming🥲 pic.twitter.com/r7gHrlhsph — Sanjeev (@edokatile) September 12, 2025

Just watched #Mirai A gripping screenplay, stunning visuals & a true mythological fantasy adventure.

Prabhas’s cameo is a treat 🙌 and Manoj nails the antagonist role 👏

This one looks set to go bigger than #HanuMan!@HeroManoj1 @tejasajja123 #TejaSajja #MiraiReview — Gajala from Washington DC (@gajala_dc) September 12, 2025

#Mirai has great visuals (locations & VFX), good story and good performances. Few scenes felt unnecessary, whatever little comedy it had did not work for me. But overall it’s a good watch. — Teja Karlapudi (@teja2495) September 12, 2025

Final Word

From the early reviews, Mirai is being liked for its visuals, action, music, and the powerful climax that has fans clapping in theatres. Teja Sajja’s effort is winning praise. At the same time, many pointed out that the comedy track and a few dragged portions slowed things down. Even with these flaws, most feel Mirai is a good theatre watch with some big high points.

For more such stories, check out Down South

Must Read: AA22xA6: Atlee Shares Major Update On Next Film With Allu Arjun As He Reaches Abu Dhabi For Recce

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News