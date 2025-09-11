Akhanda 2, starring Nandamuri Balakrishna in the lead role, is one of the most-awaited releases from Tollywood in 2025. Expectations are high since it’s a sequel to Balayya’s popular film, Akhanda. It has the potential to shake the box office with its blockbuster earnings, setting new records for the senior Tollywood star. But even before it starts its glorious run at the box office, the film is already making noise due to its superb OTT deal. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Directed by Boyapati Srinu, the upcoming Telugu action entertainer has been reportedly postponed to December, thus accommodating the space left by Prabhas’ The Raja Saab. Mounted on a huge scale, the upcoming entertainer is a magnum opus and said to be Balayya’s biggest film.

Akhanda 2 cracks a massive OTT deal

Backed by the trademark Nandamuri Balakrishna elements, Akhanda 2 is enjoying good hype not just in the Telugu market but also in other regions. Since there’s genuine interest among the audience, it has also secured a solid deal in the OTT world. Yes, the biggie has locked its OTT deal, and Netflix has walked away with the post-theatrical streaming rights.

Reportedly, Netflix has secured digital rights for all languages, and the deal was finalized at a whopping 85 crores. This is the biggest OTT deal for a Nandamuri Balakrishna film, and the amount has left everyone surprised since it’s a big thing for a senior Tollywood actor.

Recovers 47% of its budget already through OTT deal

Akhanda 2 is reportedly the most expensive film of Balayya with a budget of a whopping 180 crores. If we compare the latest OTT deal with this cost, the magnum opus has already recovered 47.22% of its budget, which is simply amazing. The makers are expected to gain more through satellite and music rights.

At the box office, the film is expected to open big and mint huge moolah in the long run. So, it will likely be a highly profitable venture for the makers.

